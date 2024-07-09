Drake Plays Hero as GreenJackets Walk-off Woodpeckers

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The GreenJackets watched a game-tying run score on an error in the top of the 9th to minimize five unanswered runs, but dug back in for the bottom half and won the series opener with a base hit from Isaiah Drake.

The game was far from flawless on either side, as Augusta's defense committed five errors including two in the 9th inning, while Fayetteville's pitching staff walked 12 batters including all three baserunners in the bottom of the 9th.

Fayetteville broke out to an early lead, putting up a trio of runs in the third off of starter Garrett Baumann, who uncharacteristically walked three batters in the inning and saw all three come across home on a walk and a two-run single from Alejandro Nunez. The Woodpeckers would push across another run in the 5th as an E3 scored Cesar Hernandez, chasing Baumann from the game before he reached the 5th.

Once Baumann left the ballgame, the GreenJackets turned to Adel Dilone, returning to the bullpen after a pair of spot starts. Dilone was phenomenal when he was most needed, working a career-high 4.1 innings and refusing to allow an earned run, grabbing his 5thwin and tying himself with Baumann for the most on the team.

The offense worked themselves all the way back in one inning, posting four runs in the 5th against reliever Raimy Rodriguez, who struggled to find the zone and watched runs score on a Luis Sanchez double, Kade Kern sacrifice fly, and bases loaded walk from Robert Gonzalez. Rodriguez had worked multiple innings in every outing this season, but did not get through the 5th as he surrendered to Abel Mercedes, who struck out Leiker Figueroa with the bases loaded to keep the game tied.

Augusta took the lead in the bottom of the 7th on a fielder's choice from Figueroa, but the joy was short-lived. Trailing by one entering the 9th, Fayetteville used Augusta's flawed defense to its advantage immediately. Will Bush reached as the leadoff man as Dilone botched a soft toss to first base, and a Kenni Gomez single put men at first and second with one out. Dilone induced Chase Jaworsky to hit into what appeared to be a tailor-made double play, but Figueroa fired the return throw into the dugout to bring the tying run home.

The GreenJackets entered the 9th needing just one run for their 4th walk off of the year, and the barrage of walks continued as Ben Petschke issued free passes to Cam Magee and Jacob Godman to start the 9th. After a lineout and double steal put men at 2nd and 3rd, Petschke intentionally walked Gonzalez to load the bags and create a force. Figueroa would pop out on the first pitch of the at bat, setting the stage for Isaiah Drake. Drake entered on an 0-4 day with 3 strikeouts, but erased everything else from the day with a line drive over the 3rd base bag for a base hit that scored Magee and handed Augusta a series-opening victory 6-5.

Tomorrow the GreenJackets send Didier Fuentes, arguably their most reliable starter, to the bump to continue his run of dominance over the last six weeks. Fayetteville will match up with southpaw Colby Langford, who continues his transformation from reliever to starter. The game offers a chance for Augusta to snap a cold streak against lefties, having lost the last eight games where the opponent starts a left-handed pitcher. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, and gates at SRP Park will open at 6:00.

