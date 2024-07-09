Fireflies Blanked in Charleston

July 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Ben Hernandez on the mound

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Ben Hernandez on the mound(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies bullpen offered four scoreless innings, but the offense never jump started as Columbia lost 8-0 to Charleston following a one hour and 16-minute rain delay Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

Charleston jumped on the board first in the second inning. Enderson Delgado and Noah Myers slapped back-to-back doubles to start the inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Later, Charleston strolled ahead, scoring five runs in the third inning. Narciso Polanco started the inning with a single and then came around on an Adrian Santana triple to make the score 2-0. After a ground out, the RiverDogs roped four-consecutive hits off Fireflies starter Logan Martin (L, 1-3), culminating in a Carlos Colmenarez that scored Delgado and Myers and pushed Charleston's lead to 6-0.

Martin worked three innings and allowed six runs, all of which were earned off eight hits and a walk. After the righty's start, Jesus Rios and Ben Hernandez both added a pair of scoreless innings in relief. Elvis Novas closed the game out for Columbia, allowing a pair of runs before trotting to the dugout.

The RiverDogs only needed three pitchers to blank Columbia. Engert Garcia (W, 3-4) spun six, one-hit innings to keep the Fireflies at bay. Alexander Albert worked the next two innings without allowing a run for Charleston. Finally, Will Stevens closed out the ninth inning.

Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at The Joe at 7:05 pm. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-0, 2.25 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with LHP Drew Dowd (2-4, 3.33 ERA).

The Fireflies return home Friday, July 19 for the start of Dino Weekend! Join us as we have a Mason Triceratops Bobblehead giveaway July 19, Jurassic World Night July 20 and we'll bring back Ed's Dinosaurs real life interactive dinosaurs Sunday, July 21. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.