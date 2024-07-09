Shorebirds Fend off Hillcats in Series Opener

July 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (30-51) began their six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (45-37, 8-8) with a 5-1 victory.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Shorebirds provided the first run of the game courtesy of Jake Cunningham who cranked a 404-foot homer over the left-field wall, his third long-ball of the season put Delmarva ahead 1-0. Aron Estrada added another run in the frame with an RBI single that scored Cole Urman, making it 2-0 Shorebirds after three innings.

Lynchburg countered in the fourth as an RBI groundout by Wuilfredo Antunez scored Jaison Chourio from third base, cutting Delmarva's lead in half at 2-1.

It remained a 2-1 game into the eighth inning, but Delmarva plated three key insurance runs on an RBI single by Aneduis Mordan, a run-scoring fielder's choice by Kevin Guerrero, and a wild pitch that put the Shorebirds ahead by their largest margin at 5-1.

That proved to be enough for Delmarva's pitching, led by Blake Money who delivered another shutout performance in relief, keeping the Hillcats off the board in his four frames on the mound while striking out six batters.

Jiorgeny Casimiri recorded the final outs in the ninth to preserve a 5-1 victory over the Hillcats, ending the Shorebirds' six-game losing streak.

Cooper McKeehan (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Shorebirds, with starting pitcher Jackson Humphries (0-4) taking the loss for Lynchburg.

The Shorebirds will go for a second-consecutive victory over the Hillcats on Wednesday as Riley Cooper toes the slab against Alonzo Richardson. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.

