Pelicans Snap Losing Streak, Beat Cannon Ballers 1-0 in Series Opener

July 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

After enduring an eight-game losing streak, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans prevailed for a 1-0 shutout victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday night. It was their sixth shutout win of the season. The win moved the Birds' record to 33-49 and 4-12 in the second half while the Cannon Ballers dropped to 48-34 and 7-9 in the second half.

The star on the mound was Kenten Egbert (5-2) who threw five shutout frames with seven strikeouts on his 23rd birthday. Yenrri Rojas kept the Cannon Ballers scoreless over the final three innings to earn the save. The Pelicans walked just two and struck out 11 in the victory.

Miguel Pabon (0-3, RBI) knocked in the only run on a sacrifice fly in the third. Carter Trice (2-4, 2B) logged the only multi-hit game with a single and a double. The Pelicans drew five walks in the win.

Kannapolis' starter Jake Bockenstedt (3-7) took the loss with one earned run off four hits and four walks in his four innings. The bullpen held the Birds at one run through the final four innings.

Two of the five Cannon Ballers' hits came from Wilber Sanchez (2-3) on two singles. Kannapolis left eight on base and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Cannon Ballers had their first chance to score in the third, when they loaded the bases on three straight singles. Egbert retired the final three batters to end the inning unharmed.

Pabon cashed in on a sacrifice fly to left in the bottom half, bringing Alfonsin Rosario in from third for the game's only run.

Kannapolis would load the bases again in the eighth but couldn't bring anybody home. They left the tying run at second in the ninth inning when the final out was made.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

