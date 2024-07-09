Hillcats Taken Down by Shorebirds, 5-1

July 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats struggled to find timely hitting against the Delmarva Shorebirds, falling 5-1 on Tuesday evening.

The Shorebirds have had the Hillcats number all season, now leading the season series nine wins to two. Jack Jasiak had the strongest performance for Lynchburg, working four innings of one hit, scoreless baseball in the middle innings.

It was the third inning when the Shorebirds finally broke the scoreboard. Jake Cunningham would work a strong at-bat before blasting a solo home run to left field to take a one-run lead. After a Cole Urman double, Aron Estrada would drive him home with a single to left.

The Hillcats would score their lone run of the game in the fourth inning after getting two runners in scoring position with no one out. Wuilfredo Antunez would ground out to first, driving home Lynchburg's only run.

Pitching would be the story of the middle innings as Jack Jasiak and Blake Money would trade blows, each pitching four scoreless innings of relief.

However, in the eighth, Delmarva would strike again as Aneudis Mordán would single with the bases loaded to pick up the third run of the game. Kevin Guerrero would ground out to plate another before a wild pitch would put the game out of reach for the Hillcats.

Lynchburg would struggle to get anything going in the eighth and ninth as the bottom fell out of the Hillcats hopes. The Hillcats and Shorebirds will battle it out for game two of the series on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.