River Dragons Sign Klinck to PTO

June 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has signed Steven Klinck to a PTO for the 2023-24 FPHL Season.

The 20-year-old Toronto, Ontario native spent last season in the OJHL with the Markham Royals where he scored 20 goals and 39 assists for 59 points in 51 games while amassing 100 minutes in penalties. In 2021-22 Klinck was part of the Jersey Hitmen team that went on to win the NCDC regular season and playoff championships.

The 6-0, 183-pound forward now joins Will Balkwill, Clay Hightower and Brendan O'Reilly as players signed to PTOs for the upcoming season.

River Dragons season tickets are on sale now with no price increase over last season! Call (706) 507-4625 to speak with a representative and lock in your seats today.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.