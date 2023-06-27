Wolves Get Big in the Draft

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have selected T.J. Delaney and Toivo Hännikäin in the Delaware Expansion Draft today at 1pm. Delaney split last season between the Vermillion Bobcats in the SPHL and the Delaware Thunder in the FPHL. He is 6'6", and put up 23 points in 36 games with the Thunder. His stats show that he can evenly distribute pucks as well as being a primary shooting threat. Hännikäin played a shortened season last year with the Thunder, standing at 6'4" and 230lbs, He further solidifies a very BIG Wolves defense. He has had extensive professional hockey experience in Europe. Welcome to H20town, T.J and Toivo!

