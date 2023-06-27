Bonne Fête, Pier-Luc Bellard

June 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Wolves would like to wish Pier-Luc Bellard a very Happy 22nd Birthday today! We would also like to announce that Pier-Luc will be rejoining the Wolves this season. P.L made an instant impact, boosting the physicality of the Wolves towards the end of the season, making him a quick fan favorite. Bellard has been working out hard in Amos, QC this summer and we cannot wait to get him here in October. "Bonne Féte!" Welcome back, Pier-Luc!

