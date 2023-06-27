River Dragons Deal Costello, Add Basey and Volf

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team traded forward Chuck Costello to the Mississippi Sea Wolves for the fourth overall pick in the FPHL Dispersal Draft of Delaware Thunder players. The team then used that pick to select defenseman Alex Basey. The River Dragons also acquired forward Jakub Vulf with its own pick in the first round.

Basey, 28, has been a consistent physical presence the last two seasons for the Thunder, amassing 401 minutes in penalties across 62 games in that stretch. He also added three goals and 22 assists for 25 points. The 6-1, 194-pound Oshawa, Ontario native has played pro since the 2017-18 Season and has appeared in a total of 151 FPHL (FHL) games as well as 15 SPHL games.

Vulf just completed his second season in North America, splitting time with Delaware and the Elmira Mammoth last year. He posted seven goals and 16 points in 50 games between the two clubs. The Pisek, CZE native also played 23 games in the FPHL during the 2019-20 Season with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees and Mentor Ice Breakers.

