Sea Wolves Acquire Forward Chuck Costello, Draft Defenseman Rich Pinkowski
June 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release
The Mississippi Sea Wolves traded their 4th round pick in the Delaware Dispersal Draft for Forward Chuck Costello.
Costello played for the Mississippi Sea Wolves during the 2022-23 season, before being traded to the Columbus River Dragons.
The Mississippi Sea Wolves have also drafted Forward/Defenseman Rich Pinkowski from the Delaware Thunder.
