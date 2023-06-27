Danbury Selects Denis Gafarov in FPHL's Dispersal Draft

June 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks selected forward Denis Gafarov from the Delaware Thunder in the FPHL's dispersal draft held today.

Gafarov, a 5-10 forward hailing from Kazakhstan, made his North American debut last season with the Thunder, playing 53 games and leading the team in overall scoring and in goal scoring (28G, 23A, 51P).

Against the Hat Tricks last season, Gafarov scored 5 goals and 5 assists for 10 points in 9 games, highlighted by a 2 goal, four point outburst on December 23rd at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The Danbury Hat Tricks begin their new season on Friday, October 13th against the Watertown Wolves.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.