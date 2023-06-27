J.C. Moritz Selected by Binghamton

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the selection of J.C. Moritz from Tuesday's Dispersal Draft.

Moritz, a left-handed defenseman, will add a big frame to the Black Bears blue line. He measures at 6'4" and weighs 205 pounds. He most recently played with the Delaware Thunder, where he played in 53 of 56 games this past season, adding seven assists from the back-end.

A native of Philadelphia, PA, played in the youth Flyers programs, before attending Neuman University in his home state. During his time with the Knights, Moritz appeared in 38 games before turning pro, and joining HK Skalica in the Slovakia2 league.

