Lamothe Selected in Dispersal Draft

June 27, 2023







The Port Huron Prowlers have selected Jared Lamothe in the Delaware Dispersal Draft on Tuesday. The Prowlers traded their other pick in the draft to Elmira for future considerations.

Lamothe joined the Thunder in March after completing his senior season at Johnson & Wales University. He saw time in seven games with Delaware.

As a defenseman at Johnson & Wales, Lamothe had eight points in 61 games over three seasons. He helped the Wildcats make the NEHC conference tournament for the first time in 2022.

Before college, the Fort Wayne, Indiana native played two seasons with Islanders Hockey Club in the USPHL Elite and Premier.

