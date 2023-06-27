Sea Wolves Extend Brand

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are proud to announce that we are growing our Jr. Sea Wolves brand by officially sponsoring a 10u Select Travel Baseball Team. The team will feature unique branding provided by the Sea Wolves organization.

Joe Pace had this to say :

"Our mission is to expand youth sports on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, while imparting our message of "The Wolf Pack Way." We expect hard work, maximum effort, a positive attitude, "Next Play" mentality and sportsmanship both on and off the field (or ice) from our athletes and parents. These are the same benchmark expectations we have of our professional athletes and we look forward to expanding these attributes to our Gulf Coast community & our Jr. Wolf Pack.

Due to the experimental nature of starting a youth program, we will have only one age level 10u. Our hope is to perfect the mold and expand to additional age groups in upcoming seasons.

There will be open tryouts July,13th at 6:00pm hosted at the Todd Migues Field located at 425 Parker St. Biloxi,MS 39530. We encourage everyone to bring their children (age group 10u) out and let them.

- Joe Pace C.E.O Mississippi Sea Wolves

