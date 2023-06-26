River Dragons Release Fifth Anniversary Schedule
June 26, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team's full 2023-24 Federal Prospects Hockey League season schedule today.
Featuring a 56-game slate, highlights include opening night October 26 at the expansion Baton Rouge, LA franchise and the home opener scheduled for Friday, November 17 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.
River Dragons fans will get their first look at River Dragons arch rival, the Carolina Thunderbirds, on Friday, November 24. The season also concludes with the two teams meeting for the last three games, twice in Winston-Salem on April 11 and 12, then wrapping the season in Columbus on April 13.
The FPHL welcomes two new franchises into the league this season in Baton Rouge and Wytheville, Virginia. The River Dragons will face Baton Rouge 13 times this season and Wytheville nine times.
When it comes to holiday games, the River Dragons play at home on Black Friday (November 24) against Carolina and host Baton Rouge for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17.
The River Dragons will play the new expansion franchise in Baton Rouge the most at home with seven games, followed by the Sea Wolves with six appearances. Carolina and the other FPHL newcomer Wytheville appear five times, Motor City three, and Elmira twice.
Breakdown by opponent:
Opponent Home Road Total
Baton Rouge 7 6 13
Carolina 5 6 11
Elmira 2 0 2
Mississippi 6 6 12
Motor City 3 4 7
Port Huron 0 2 2
Wytheville 5 4 9
Total 28 28 56
Home Games by Month:
October - 0
November - 2
December - 4
January - 6
February - 7
March - 6
April - 3
The River Dragons will play 13 Friday home games, 12 Saturday home games and three Sunday home games.
The Full Columbus River Dragons 2023-24 Schedule (Home Games):
Date Opponent
Thursday, October 26 Baton Rouge
Friday, October 27 Baton Rouge
Saturday, October 28 Baton Rouge
Thursday, November 9 Baton Rouge
Friday, November 10 Baton Rouge
Friday, November 17 Mississippi
Saturday, November 18 Mississippi
Friday, November 24 Carolina
Saturday, November 25 Carolina
Friday, December 1 Wytheville
Saturday, December 2 Wytheville
Friday, December 8 Mississippi
Saturday, December 9 Mississippi
Friday, December 15 Mississippi
Saturday, December 16 Wytheville
Saturday, December 23 Carolina
Friday, December 29 Carolina
Saturday, December 30 Carolina
Sunday, December 31 Carolina
Thursday, January 5 Wytheville
Friday, January 6 Wytheville
Thursday, January 12 Elmira
Friday, January 13 Elmira
Thursday, January 19 Wytheville
Friday, January 20 Wytheville
Thursday, January 26 Baton Rouge
Friday, January 27 Baton Rouge
Thursday, February 2 Mississippi
Friday, February 3 Mississippi
Saturday, February 4 Baton Rouge
Thursday, February 9 Baton Rouge
Friday, February 10 Mississippi
Thursday, February 16 Baton Rouge
Friday, February 17 Baton Rouge
Saturday, February 25 Motor City
Sunday, February 26 Motor City
Monday, February 27 Motor City
Wednesday, March 1 Mississippi
Wednesday, March 8 Carolina
Thursday, March 9 Mississippi
Friday, March 10 Mississippi
Wednesday, March 15 Baton Rouge
Thursday, March 16 Baton Rouge
Friday, March 17 Baton Rouge
Wednesday, March 22 Motor City
Thursday, March 23 Motor City
Friday, March 24 Motor City
Wednesday, March 29 Motor City
Thursday, March 30 Port Huron
Friday, March 31 Port Huron
Wednesday, April 5 Wytheville
Thursday, April 6 Wytheville
Friday, April 7 Mississippi
Tuesday, April 11 Carolina
Wednesday, April 12 Carolina
Thursday, April 13 Carolina
River Dragons season tickets are on sale now with no price increase from last season. Just a $50 deposit per seat holds your spot for all the family fun and excitement of River Dragons hockey! Call (706) 507-4625 to reserve your seats today.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2023
- Baton Rouge Pro Hockey Partners with Field Pass Hockey - Baton Rouge
- Baton Rouge Pro Hockey Proud to Partner with DASH Auctions - Baton Rouge
- FPHL Schedule Released - Port Huron Prowlers
- Elmira Signs Ryan Fritz - Elmira
- 2023-2024 Black Bears Schedule Annouced - Binghamton Black Bears
- River Dragons Release Fifth Anniversary Schedule - Columbus River Dragons
- Danbury Hat Tricks Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus River Dragons Stories
- River Dragons Release Fifth Anniversary Schedule
- Duncan Returns to River Dragons
- River Dragons Ink Bulls' Balkwill to PTO
- River Dragons Sign a Pair to PTOs
- Tyran Hunter Released by River Dragons