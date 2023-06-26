River Dragons Release Fifth Anniversary Schedule

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team's full 2023-24 Federal Prospects Hockey League season schedule today.

Featuring a 56-game slate, highlights include opening night October 26 at the expansion Baton Rouge, LA franchise and the home opener scheduled for Friday, November 17 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

River Dragons fans will get their first look at River Dragons arch rival, the Carolina Thunderbirds, on Friday, November 24. The season also concludes with the two teams meeting for the last three games, twice in Winston-Salem on April 11 and 12, then wrapping the season in Columbus on April 13.

The FPHL welcomes two new franchises into the league this season in Baton Rouge and Wytheville, Virginia. The River Dragons will face Baton Rouge 13 times this season and Wytheville nine times.

When it comes to holiday games, the River Dragons play at home on Black Friday (November 24) against Carolina and host Baton Rouge for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17.

The River Dragons will play the new expansion franchise in Baton Rouge the most at home with seven games, followed by the Sea Wolves with six appearances. Carolina and the other FPHL newcomer Wytheville appear five times, Motor City three, and Elmira twice.

Breakdown by opponent:

Opponent Home Road Total

Baton Rouge 7 6 13

Carolina 5 6 11

Elmira 2 0 2

Mississippi 6 6 12

Motor City 3 4 7

Port Huron 0 2 2

Wytheville 5 4 9

Total 28 28 56

Home Games by Month:

October - 0

November - 2

December - 4

January - 6

February - 7

March - 6

April - 3

The River Dragons will play 13 Friday home games, 12 Saturday home games and three Sunday home games.

The Full Columbus River Dragons 2023-24 Schedule (Home Games):

Date Opponent

Thursday, October 26 Baton Rouge

Friday, October 27 Baton Rouge

Saturday, October 28 Baton Rouge

Thursday, November 9 Baton Rouge

Friday, November 10 Baton Rouge

Friday, November 17 Mississippi

Saturday, November 18 Mississippi

Friday, November 24 Carolina

Saturday, November 25 Carolina

Friday, December 1 Wytheville

Saturday, December 2 Wytheville

Friday, December 8 Mississippi

Saturday, December 9 Mississippi

Friday, December 15 Mississippi

Saturday, December 16 Wytheville

Saturday, December 23 Carolina

Friday, December 29 Carolina

Saturday, December 30 Carolina

Sunday, December 31 Carolina

Thursday, January 5 Wytheville

Friday, January 6 Wytheville

Thursday, January 12 Elmira

Friday, January 13 Elmira

Thursday, January 19 Wytheville

Friday, January 20 Wytheville

Thursday, January 26 Baton Rouge

Friday, January 27 Baton Rouge

Thursday, February 2 Mississippi

Friday, February 3 Mississippi

Saturday, February 4 Baton Rouge

Thursday, February 9 Baton Rouge

Friday, February 10 Mississippi

Thursday, February 16 Baton Rouge

Friday, February 17 Baton Rouge

Saturday, February 25 Motor City

Sunday, February 26 Motor City

Monday, February 27 Motor City

Wednesday, March 1 Mississippi

Wednesday, March 8 Carolina

Thursday, March 9 Mississippi

Friday, March 10 Mississippi

Wednesday, March 15 Baton Rouge

Thursday, March 16 Baton Rouge

Friday, March 17 Baton Rouge

Wednesday, March 22 Motor City

Thursday, March 23 Motor City

Friday, March 24 Motor City

Wednesday, March 29 Motor City

Thursday, March 30 Port Huron

Friday, March 31 Port Huron

Wednesday, April 5 Wytheville

Thursday, April 6 Wytheville

Friday, April 7 Mississippi

Tuesday, April 11 Carolina

Wednesday, April 12 Carolina

Thursday, April 13 Carolina

River Dragons season tickets are on sale now with no price increase from last season. Just a $50 deposit per seat holds your spot for all the family fun and excitement of River Dragons hockey! Call (706) 507-4625 to reserve your seats today.

