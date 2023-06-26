Elmira Signs Ryan Fritz

Elmira N.Y. - Elmira has signed Ryan Fritz to a PTO, Fritz is a 22 year old from Mississauga, ONT. Fritz played in the GMHL for the North York Rangers, the 5'9" 170 lb forward was the league's leading scorer, he finished with 51 goals and 80 assists in just 38 games.

Fritz isn't the only player from the GMHL to play in the FPHL, last seasons Playoff MVP, Michael Marchesan played for the St. George Ravens and finished with 101 points.

Head Coach Tyler Gjurich on the signing " Ryan is a hungry young kid who brings a scoring touch from the GMHL, Fritz is someone who is looking to always move up and improve his game. We are very excited to have Ryan join us in Elmira and are looking forward to getting to work"

Continue to look for updates as Elmira builds up their roster to get set for the season.

