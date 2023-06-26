Danbury Hat Tricks Announce 2023-24 Schedule

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks and Federal Prospects Hockey League are thrilled to announce the 2023-24 Schedule! Danbury will play 56 games, split evenly with 28 at the Danbury Ice Arena and 28 on the road.

The season begins with a matchup between the last two Commissioner's Cup Champions in a home-and-home series against the Watertown Wolves on Friday, October 13th in Watertown and on Saturday, October 14th for the home opener at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The next two weekends see 2023 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs rematches. First, against the Binghamton Black Bears in a home-and-home series in Danbury on October 20th and in Binghamton on Saturday, October 21st. Then two home games against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday, October 27th and Saturday, October 28th.

Both of the FPHL's Michigan teams, the Motor City Rockers and Port Huron Prowlers, travel to Danbury in December. The Rockers play a two-game series on the 1st and 2nd. The Prowlers visit on the 22nd and 23rd. Port Huron makes a return trip to the Danbury Ice Arena for a three-game set on March 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

2023 closes with three games in three days. The Hat Tricks head to Watertown on December 29th, host Binghamton for the front end of a home-and-home on December 30th and finally, complete the home-and-home and calendar year at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on New Year's Eve.

2024 begins with a road trip to Elmira on January 5th, then a January 6th game in Watertown.

The Hat Tricks open the home slate of 2024 with a two-game series against the Binghamton Black Bears on January 12th and 13th.

Danbury makes their lone road trip to Carolina to face the Thunderbirds on Friday, February 2nd and Saturday, February 3rd at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

The Hat Tricks take a road trip to Wytheville, Virginia for their first series in southwestern Virginia on Friday, March 22nd, 2024, and Saturday, March 23rd.

The Regular Season concludes on Friday, April 12th with a home game against Binghamton.

All Friday home games will be at 7:30 PM. All Saturday home games will be at 7PM. The four Sunday home games (February 25th vs Binghamton, March 3rd vs Port Huron, and March 31st & April 7th vs Elmira) will be at 3 PM. Times are subject to change.

Season Tickets will be available soon!

