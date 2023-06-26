Wolves Sign Former OHL Goaltender
June 26, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have agreed to terms with Olivier Lafrenière, a former OHL and USports collegiate athlete, who also spent time with the Canadian National Development U-17 Team. Olivier has great numbers in the OHL, having played for the Ottawa 67's for 1 and a half seasons and the Owen Sound Attack in his final half season and playoffs. His numbers in the OJHL and University are lights out with an average of a .919 SV%. Welcome to H2Otown, Laffy!
Season ticket packages are available right now, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!
