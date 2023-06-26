ET Back in WT

June 26, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves announce that they have retained the rights of Everett Thompson. Thompson is a veteran forward, rugged with a great hockey I.Q. He's a former Commissioner's Cup Champion and we are beyond excited to bring back E.T!

Season ticket packages are available right now, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.