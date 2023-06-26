ET Back in WT
June 26, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves announce that they have retained the rights of Everett Thompson. Thompson is a veteran forward, rugged with a great hockey I.Q. He's a former Commissioner's Cup Champion and we are beyond excited to bring back E.T!
