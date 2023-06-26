2023-2024 Regular Season Schedule Released

The Motor City Rockers' 2023-24 schedule has been set.

The Rockers home opener at Big Boy Arena will be Friday Oct 27th and Saturday Oct 28th against one of the new expansion teams in the league Wytheville, VA.

You can secure your tickets today by visiting: https://www.mcrockershockey.com/tickets

"We're very pleased with how the schedule is structured as we look forward to our second season in the FPHL," General Manager Nick Field said.

"With the league continuing to expand into new markets across the country, the schedule makers did a great job managing the travel for teams in all markets. We are especially looking forward to continuing the Battle of 94 Interstate Series against Port Huron."

When the regular season is all said and done, the rock show will travel 7,129 miles across the league.

The I-94 Rivalry

The Rockers won't have to wait long to see its rival next season, either.

As Motor City begins its second season in the FPHL, it will debut on the road against Port Huron on Friday Oct 20th and Saturday Oct 21st on the league's opening weekend.

To add some more intrigue to the rivalry, the Rockers and Prowlers will square off on New Year's Eve at Big Boy Arena and will also host the Prowlers on St. Patrick's Day in two holiday faceoffs.

The I-94 Rivalry will be played 18 times this season, which is two more than last year. Motor City won the rivalry last season 9-7 in the series.

Dispersal Draft

It was announced on June 19th that Delaware will not be an active team in the coming 2023-24 season, as the organization decided not to relocate. Instead, Delaware will work within its hockey community in hopes to build an arena in Dover as the team will be dormant.

Because of this announcement, the FPHL will hold a dispersal draft on June 27th for teams to select players off the Thunder Roster.

New Divisions and Playoffs

Because the FPHL added two new teams in Baton Rouge and Wytheville this season, the league will reorganize the Divisions. A new alignment will be announced after the Fourth of July holiday.

The league will also announce the playoff format at that time as well.

The Rockers cannot wait to bring another season of FPHL hockey to Metro Detroit. Make sure you secure your tickets today by visiting: https://www.mcrockershockey.com/tickets

We hope to see you at Big Boy Arena for all 28 home games this season as we continue our pursuit of the Commissioner's Cup.

Join the band, and rock on!

