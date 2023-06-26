Baton Rouge Pro Hockey Proud to Partner with DASH Auctions

Baton Rouge Pro Hockey is extremely proud to announce a new partnership with DASH (www.dashapp.io) that will provide exciting new ways for fans in the Capital City to get involved with the game as it returns to the area.

DASH has revolutionized the digital game day environment in pro sports leaving their footprint on the hockey world with unique game day experiences, raffles, auctions, and a continually expanding array of activations to keep fans engaged and connected with the teams they love.

DASH and Baton Rouge Pro Hockey put a stamp on their partnership on January 2nd, when the Mississippi Sea Wolves take on the Port Huron Prowlers in the Capital City. While both teams will wear their colors they will wear commemorative jerseys that will be available for fans to bid and win. In addition, there will be specialty merchandise and events including goal pucks and more! All to be revealed in the coming weeks.

In preparation for these games, fans can download the DASH app at www.dashapp.io/fans or head to: https://web.dashapp.io/auctions/batonrougeprohockey to participate in an Enter to Win contest for a commemorative January 2nd pucks right now!

Don't forget to get your tickets for all three games at the Raising Cane's River Center on Ticketmaster.com or the ticketmaster app or by stopping down to the Raising Cane's River Center box office today!

