2023-2024 Black Bears Schedule Annouced

June 26, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Federal Prospect's Hockey League announced the full 56-regular season schedule for the 11 teams competing this season. Binghamton will look to defend their title as league-leaders in attendance for the third straight year since their conception.

Opening weekend is scheduled for October 13th, the Black Bears will start their quest for the Commissioner's Cup against the newly formed hockey club at First Arena in Elmira. Binghamton will host their home-opener on the following day, October 14th in the rematch. By the end of the October, the Black Bears will have taken on all of their Empire Division rivals from last season, with stops in Danbury and Watertown.

Veteran's Day Weekend will highlight the November home schedule with two games against the Cup runner-up, Carolina Thunderbirds. November 10th and 11th will be the first two of four matchups in the season series. The Thanksgiving-Eve game will take center stage in downtown Binghamton, once again taking on the defending champion, Danbury Hat Tricks.

December will feature six home games, including key holiday matchups on Dec 23rd and 31st vs Watertown and Danbury. Fast forward into March, where you will find the only three-game home-weekend of the season. Fans should get comfortable March 15th-17th as Binghamton will host Mississippi twice and Watertown on Sunday, wrapping up a busy weekend.

Two games in April against Danbury, and the regular-season finale against Elmira, wrap up the 2024 season ahead of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

This season is one for the books, and you will want to be apart of it. 2023-24 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the 3rd floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to over 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.