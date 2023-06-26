FPHL Schedule Released

June 26, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The 2023-24 regular season schedule was unveiled Monday for the Port Huron Prowlers and the other 10 FPHL teams. The Prowlers are the only team in the league that will face every other team this season. Here are the highlights.

First visits to McMorran Place for Mississippi (Oct. 27) and Wytheville (March 8)

18-game Battle of I-94 series throughout the season

4-week period from March 8-31 where the Prowlers won't leave Michigan (9 home games, 2 at Motor City)

Season memberships are still available. Save on tickets, select your seat, get exclusive offers and more as a season ticket holder. Call the box office at 810-985-6166 or visit phprowlers.com/season-memberships to purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale closer to the start of the season.

