River Dragons Push Back, Earn Weekend Split at Athens

January 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons scored 19 seconds into the first period and never relinquished the lead in a 5-2 win over the Athens Rock Lobsters on Saturday night at Akins Ford Arena.

Columbus opened the game with three goals in the first 11:38 to take an insurmountable lead. Jestin Somero scored on the game's first shift, followed by Austin Daae at 5:47 and Justin MacDonald to chase starter Josh Rozenzweig after four saves on seven shots.

Athens would fight its way back into the game, scoring a four-on-four goal from Daniil Glukharev in the final minute of the first to make it 3-1 at intermission. Garrett Milan scored a five-on-three power play goal to make it 3-2 at 7:26 and the Rock Lobsters found themselves within a goal.

A key point in the game came early in the third period when Ryan Hunter hit Kyle Moore with a stretch pass at the far blueline. Moore broke in alone and deftly slid a backhand under relief goaltender Jack Bostedt to give Columbus a two-goal cushion.

Scott Docherty added an empty net goal to seal the win.

Notes:

Columbus was shorthanded a season-high nine times in the game, and went 8-for-9 on the penalty kill.

Sammy Bernard became the first River Dragons goaltender to double-digit wins on the season, collecting his tenth on 41 saves.

Scott Docherty registered his first multi-point game of the season.

The River Dragons will now host the Carolina Thunderbirds on a Whiteout Weekend Friday at 7:35 and Saturday at 7:05. Saturday is also a Family Four Pack game, order yours through the River Dragons website at RDragons.com.

