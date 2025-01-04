Prowlers Take Chaotic Game Over Binghamton

January 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers won a chaotic game over the Binghamton Black Bears 8-6 at McMorran Place on Jan 4. The 14 combined goals were the most the Prowlers have seen in a game this season.

"You never know what to expect but we knew this was going to be a battle to the end," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "Two teams that don't like each other, in the same division. You could tell both teams wanted it and, honestly, we wanted it a lot more the our guys competed in the third period."

The Port Huron power play got things started as Joel Frazee put home a rebound less than two minutes in. Later in the period, CJ Stubbs one-timed a power-play strike home to tie the score. In the final minute of the frame, Frazee stole the puck behind the net and centered it for Stefan Diezi who gave his team a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

Things got wild in the second. Early on, Binghamton got goals from Khaden Henry, Christopher Mott and Tyson Kirkby within a span of 1:56 to turn the score to Binghamton's favor 4-2. With under nine to go in the frame, Bryan Parsons and Alex Johnson found the back of the net 27 seconds apart to knot the score at four.

"Yesterday, they got a few calls, got a few goals and we let the game get away from us," Paulin said. "Tonight, we had the same opportunity to let the game get away, instead, we have a lot of character guys on the bench. We pulled the guys in, got refocused, had some anger towards the refs but we refocused it towards our opponent."

With just over five to go, the puck bounced into the crease from behind the net. Valtteri Nousiainen grabbed it to cover but the referee ruled it crossed the line and the Black Bears were back in front. Shortly after, Tucker Scantlebury flew down the left-wing side and cranked a slap shot past Connor McAnanama and it was five all heading into the third.

Thompson got his second on a bouncing puck that rolled in through the crease but Port Huron again had an answer as Reggie Millette sent a wrister from the blue line to tie it again.

A few minutes later, Frazee came in on a rush and his shot was kicked out but Diezi put the rebound in the cage and the Prowlers got their first lead since early in the second. Johnson put home his second of the night as an insurance marker and Port Huron came away with three points.

Johnson had two goals and an assist while Scantlebury and Frazee scored once and had two helpers each. Daniel Chartrand pitched in three assists. Parsons and Millette each added an assist to their goals. Nousiainen made 28 saves for his second win this week.

Kirkby and Thompson had three points apiece while Dakota Bohn dished out two assists. McAnanama gave up a career-high eight goals and made 17 saves.

The Prowlers head to Danville for the first time since 2019 to face the Dashers next weekend. Both Friday and Saturday's games are scheduled for 8:05 P.M. and will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

