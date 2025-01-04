Athens Beats Columbus in Game One

January 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - Filip Virgili logged the first-ever hat trick in Athens Rock Lobster history, helping his team to a 5-1 win over the Columbus River Dragons Friday night in Akins Ford Arena.

The hosts wasted no time getting on the board, with Virgili redirecting a Joey Colatarci shot from the point at the 3:08 mark of the first period.

Less than three minutes later, Brendan Ronan scored his first goal in red as he whipped a rebound through Matt Petizian with his backhand.

Jimmy Lodge was deprived of a memorable moment later in the first, as his power play wrister was waved off for goaltender interference.

The 3-0 advantage eventually came for the Rock Lobsters, as Brandon Picard stayed hot with a wicked wrister in the first 44 seconds of the second period.

Columbus' Cody Wickline, who has now netted seven points in four games against Athens, added on to that tally with a shot into an open net after a nifty feed from Justin MacDonald.

The Rock Lobsters dictated the rest of the night, as Virgili redirected another shot on a 5-on-3 power play to take a 4-1 lead. The Swede polished off his history-making night with a shot into a wide-open net, off of a perfect backhand feed from Ronan.

Jack Bostedt finished the night with 24 saves on 25 shots.

The Rock Lobsters (14-2-2, 37 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to finish the two-game set against the River Dragons.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

Athens Beats Columbus in Game One - Athens Rock Lobsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.