Game Preview: Hat Tricks at HC Venom (In Danbury): January 4, 2025

LAST TIME OUT

Aleksandr Gamazatov's game-winner with 6:10 left gave the Hat Tricks their first win of 2025 in a 6-5 barnburner against HC Venom on Friday night inside the Danbury Ice Arena. Danbury's home win was its fourth against its Empire Division foe this season.

The Hat Tricks posted four unanswered goals in the first period to overcome an early 3-1 deficit and lead by two. Jonny Ruiz and Aleksandr Vasilev each had two goals, while Josh Labelle scored his third goal of the season in the first period to tie the game at three as part of a four-point effort.

Dustin Jesseau logged a hat trick for HC Venom, scoring back-to-back goals to level the game at five in the third.

Conor McCollum made 38 saves in his first game back in the net from a professional tryout at the Hartford Wolfpack, the AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks and HC Venom battle in the fifth of 11 meetings this season, and Danbury leads the series 3-1. On Friday night, the Hat Tricks won at home in a game that featured two ties, two lead changes, and seven combined goals in the first period.

Danbury won, 5-3, at home on Dec. 14 from Connor Woolley's season-high three points (1g, 2a) and four unanswered second-period goals.

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz leads the Hat Tricks with four goals and four assists in the series. Woolley has two goals and four assists and Chase Harwell holds three goals and three assists. Dustin Jesseau holds five goals and four assists in three games, leading HC Venom.

The two teams will resume the season series later this month with a three-game series starting on Jan. 31.

ABOUT HC VENOM

With its loss to Danbury on Friday, HC Venom has lost eight of its last 10 games, only defeating the Hat Tricks and Motor City, each decided by two goals.

HC Venom has dropped three straight games having not won since Dec. 20 in a 5-4 decision at Watertown. At 6-11-1-0, HC Venom has 19 points and trails Motor City by nine for fifth place in the Empire Division.

The Venom have scored 22 power-play goals, tied for the fourth-most (24.2%) in the FPHL. However, their penalty kill has allowed the second-most goals (29) and only trails the Dashers (65.6%) for the league-worst PK percentage at 71.3%.

Dustin Jesseau is the second-leading points producer for HC Venom with 31 (17g, 14a) in 12 games. The former Hat Tricks forward averages a league-high 2.6 points per game and has registered six goals and five assists over the past five games.

John Moriarty is 5-8-1 in the net and has a 4.63 goals against average.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks host HC Venom for one final game this weekend as they look for their first weekend sweep since Nov. 30 and third winning streak of the season.

Danbury is in third place in the Empire Division at 9-8-5-1 with 34 points, three behind Watertown for second.

Despite taking their third shutout loss of the season on Dec. 28 against Binghamton, the Hat Tricks have scored 4.9 goals per game in their last 10 contests. Five of Danbury's 10 wins have been decided by three or more goals.

Danbury has scored 24 power play goals and trails only Binghamton for the FPHL's most (34). The Hat Tricks are three shorthanded goals behind Binghamton's nine for the league lead.

In Danbury's first 23 games, Aleksandr Gamzatov, Jacob Ratcliffe, Gleb Bandurkin, Chase Harwell, Jonny Ruiz, and Connor Woolley have all notched at least 20 points. Gamzatov has a team-high 24 points (10g, 14a), Bandurkin leads the Hat Tricks in goals (11), and Ratcliffe has a team-high 18 assists.

RUSSKIY LINE SEALS HOME WIN

The Hat Tricks bounced back from their third home shutout loss of the season, thanks to Aleksandr Gamzatov's second game-winning goal this season in the third period. Gleb Bandurkin and Vadim Frolov each tallied assists on the goal for their 10th and sixth assists, respectively. Known as Danbury's "Russkiy Line," the three Russians have teamed up for 29 goals and 30 assists this season, with Bandurkin and Frolov in just their first professional seasons and Gamzatov in his second.

CAPTAIN'S RETURN

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz returned to Danbury's lineup on Friday after missing four straight games due to a lower-body injury. The franchise's all-time leader in points (288), goals (155), and games played (220) notched two goals for the second time this season, having last buried two in a 7-4 home win versus Binghamton on Nov. 23. Ruiz has supplied 20 points (8g, 12a) in 18 games this season, with points in six of the last seven (5-6-11) and goals in four of his previous six.

VASILIEV'S VOLT

Aleksandr Vasilev provided two goals and two assists toward a season-high four points in Friday's 6-5 win. Through the past six games, Vasilev has recorded 11 points (3g, 8a), including a goal and an assist in a 9-6 home win over Watertown on Dec. 27. The Elektrostal, Russia, native, 35, has suited up in 12 games for Danbury this season.

LABELLE DELIVERS BIG

Josh Labelle had four points (1g, 3a) on Friday, marking a new season-high in points. The Canadian defenseman scored for the first time since the Hat Tricks' 4-3 shootout win at Binghamton on Nov. 2. Labelle has turned in seven assists over the past five outings.

PENALTY KILL STRUGGLES

Danbury allowed a power play goal on Friday and its penalty kill has been beaten in 10 of the past 11 games. The Hat Tricks have surrendered power play goals in 13 of the last 15 games and in 17 of 23 this season. In four games versus the Venom, Danbury's PK is 10-for-13 (76.9%). The Hat Tricks are tied with Port Huron for the fourth-most power play goals allowed, with 23, in the FPHL (74.7%). Last season, the Hat Tricks allowed 42, the fifth-fewest.

