Athens Falls to In-State Foes in River Dragons

ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell to the Columbus River Dragons 5-2 in Saturday night's series finale in Akins Ford Arena.

The River Dragons wasted no time in their efforts to stop last night's slump from leaking into tonight, as Jestin Somero picked up a rebound and found a home for it in the Athens net just 38 seconds into the contest.

Rebounds played their part once again five minutes later, as Austin Daee raced to scoot a loose puck into over the goal line to capture a 2-0 lead.

A former 60-goal scorer in FPHL, Justin MacDonald logged his third of the year with a one-timer into the top shelf to take a three-goal advantage at the 11:38 mark. Goaltender Josh Rosenzwieg would then make way for Jack Bostedt

Athens was able to put some gas in its tank with Kayson Gallant centering a pass for Daniil Glukharyov to poke past Sammy Bernard with 53 seconds left.

The wind continued to gather in the Rock Lobsters' sails in the second period, as Garrett Milan extended his point streak 16 games with a power play goal at 7:26.

Despite the Rock Lobsters looking good to start the third period, Kyle Moore stopped the home-team comeback by restoring a multi-goal lead for Columbus at 3:12 of the third period.

Penalties rained in the third period, as 11 infractions were handed out between the two teams.

The Rock Lobsters fought to scratch one back, but that goal never came, and the dagger was dealt with a Scott Docherty empty-net goal with less than two minutes to go.

The Rock Lobsters (14-3-2, 37 pts) return to Akins Ford Thursday night to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco for the first time this season.

