FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

January 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Drop Decision to Rockers, 3-1

Carolina falls despite 58 shots on goal

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds fell to the Motor City Rockers, 3-1, on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 3,165 fans.

After losing 7-2 on Friday night, Motor City (11-13-1) came out quickly in the 1st period. While on the penalty kill, Eli Rivers forced a turnover in the neutral zone and had a breakaway against Carolina (16-4-3) netminder Mario Cavaliere and beat Cavaliere to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead. Late in the 1st period, Gordon Whalen found the puck at center ice and led Nate Keeley into the attacking zone where Keeley snapped home a shot over the glove of Rockers' goalie Ricardo Gonzalez, tying the game at one going to the 2nd.

In the middle 20 minutes, with the game 4-on-4, Josh Colten found Marquis Grant-Mentis on a 2-on-1 opportunity leaving Cavaliere no chance, giving Motor City a 2-1 lead with 4:32 remaining in the 2nd. The Rockers took that lead to the 3rd where the Thunderbirds knocked on the door for the whole 20 minutes.

Across the final frame, Carolina came out firing with multiple opportunities and hitting iron twice. Gonzalez, who allowed seven goals on Friday night, responded with a stellar 3rd period denying every chance the Thunderbirds had. With less than two minutes left, Cavaliere went to the bench bringing the extra attacker on. Even with the extra man, Gonzalez stood tall in net while Rivers got an empty netter with nine seconds left giving the Rockers a 3-1 victory over Carolina.

The Thunderbirds now prepare for a three-game weekend in Georgia with two games against the Columbus River Dragons and a matchup with the Athens Rock Lobsters. The Thunderbirds begin the weekend seeing the River Dragons on Friday evening in Columbus, Georgia. Puck drop is slated for 7:35 p.m. from the Columbus Civic Center.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS vs HC VENOM

Hat Tricks Edge Venom in Shootout, 4-3, to Sweep Weekend Set

by Wyatt Kopelman

Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks refused to back down. Trailing 2-0 after the second period, Danbury rattled off three unanswered goals before scoring twice in their fourth shootout of the season to take down HC Venom 4-3 on Saturday night inside the Danbury Ice Arena. The Hat Tricks swept the weekend for the first time since Nov. 30.

Chase Harwell and Connor Woolley scored the shootout's lone goals in the first and third rounds, while Conor McCollum denied two HC Venom chances.

With the win, the Hat Tricks broke a five-game losing streak in games after regulation and picked up their first victory when trailing after two periods (1-8-0). Danbury leads the season series with the Venom 4-1.

Ahead 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Danbury looked to have swiped all the momentum it needed.

But HC Venom then answered.

Brett Jackson tied the game at three for HC Venom with 9:42 left, netting his first goal of the season to eventually force overtime. Both teams tallied only three combined shots in the extra frame.

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz scored for the second straight game, slicing HC Venom's lead to 2-1 with a shorthanded goal 17 seconds into the third. Aleksandr Gamzatov tipped in the tying goal at 5:27 and Aleksandr Vasilev gave Danbury its first lead of the night, 3-2, 19 seconds later.

The teams' fourth of 11 battles this season remained scoreless until Dustin Jesseau scored the go-ahead goal on a rebound for HC Venom's first of the contest at 4:03 in the second. The former Hat Tricks forward registered his sixth goal of the season series. Jonas Leas doubled the lead at 19:07.

McCollum stopped 49 shots and picked up his second shootout win of the season. The 27-year-old helped guide Danbury to its 4-3 shootout victory at Binghamton on Nov. 2.

Up next, the Hat Tricks visit the Blue Ridge Bobcats for the first time this season on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Athens Falls to In-State Foes in River Dragons

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell to the Columbus River Dragons 5-2 in Saturday night's series finale in Akins Ford Arena.

The River Dragons wasted no time in their efforts to stop last night's slump from leaking into tonight, as Jestin Somero picked up a rebound and found a home for it in the Athens net just 38 seconds into the contest.

Rebounds played their part once again five minutes later, as Austin Daee raced to scoot a loose puck into over the goal line to capture a 2-0 lead.

A former 60-goal scorer in FPHL, Justin MacDonald logged his third of the year with a one-timer into the top shelf to take a three-goal advantage at the 11:38 mark. Goaltender Josh Rosenzwieg would then make way for Jack Bostedt

Athens was able to put some gas in its tank with Kayson Gallant centering a pass for Daniil Glukharyov to poke past Sammy Bernard with 53 seconds left.

The wind continued to gather in the Rock Lobsters' sails in the second period, as Garrett Milan extended his point streak 16 games with a power play goal at 7:26.

Despite the Rock Lobsters looking good to start the third period, Kyle Moore stopped the home-team comeback by restoring a multi-goal lead for Columbus at 3:12 of the third period.

Penalties rained in the third period, as 11 infractions were handed out between the two teams.

The Rock Lobsters fought to scratch one back but that goal never came and the dagger was dealt with a Scott Docherty empty-net goal with less than two minutes to go.

The Rock Lobsters (14-3-2, 37 pts) return to Akins Ford Thursday night to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco for the first time this season.

DRAGONS WIN, 5-2

by Tom Callahan

Athens, GA - The Columbus River Dragons scored 19 seconds into the first period and never relinquished the lead in a 5-2 win over the Athens Rock Lobsters on Saturday night at Akins Ford Arena.

Columbus opened the game with three goals in the first 11:38 to take an insurmountable lead. Jestin Somero scored on the game's first shift, followed by Austin Daae at 5:47 and Justin MacDonald to chase starter Josh Rozenzweig after four saves on seven shots.

Athens would fight its way back into the game, scoring a four-on-four goal from Daniil Glukharev in the final minute of the first to make it 3-1 at intermission. Garrett Milan scored a five-on-three power play goal to make it 3-2 at 7:26 and the Rock Lobsters found themselves within a goal.

A key point in the game came early in the third period when Ryan Hunter hit Kyle Moore with a stretch pass at the far blueline. Moore broke in alone and deftly slid a backhand under relief goaltender Jack Bostedt to give Columbus a two-goal cushion.

Scott Docherty added an empty net goal to seal the win.

Notes:

Columbus was shorthanded a season-high nine times in the game, and went 8-for-9 on the penalty kill.

Sammy Bernard became the first River Dragons goaltender to double-digit wins on the season, collecting his tenth on 41 saves.

Scott Docherty registered his first multi-point game of the season.

The River Dragons will now host the Carolina Thunderbirds on a Whiteout Weekend Friday at 7:35 and Saturday at 7:05. Saturday is also a Family Four Pack game, order yours through the River Dragons website at RDragons.com.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

The Force Was Not With the Sea Wolves, Watertown Wins 4-2

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - One day after collecting points in back to back games for the first time this season Mississippi and the Watertown Wolves met again inside of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for Star Wars night as both sides looked to get quick starts and use the Force to propel themselves to a win.

The Sea Wolves got out to a lead for the second night in a row as Chuck Costello was sprung on a breakaway from Ricards Jelenskis and after going forehand backhand and through the legs of Anton Borodkin Mississippi had the 1-0 lead. The teams traded penalties throughout the rest of the first but neither side could find the back of the net.

Watertown answered back in the second frame as newcomer Davide Gaeta put home a secondary opportunity after Sam Best was sprawled out to make the initial save on a four on one opportunity for the Wolves and tied up the game 1-1.

The third period kicked off with a lot of penalty activity as on a Matt Stoia minor Josh Tomasi buried one early just 2:25 into the frame to put Watertown ahead 2-1. After an Andrew Stacey minor Trevor Lord sniped another over the shoulder of Sam Best to go ahead 3-1. Mississippi battled back on the back of a second Costello tally, but 3-2 was as close as they could get as Gaeta tallied an empty netter, his second as a Watertown Wolf.

Best stopped 40 of 43 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum tomorrow afternoon for a 4:05pm start in the rubber match against Watertown. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster.com, the Ticketmaster app, or by stopping by the box office.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Take Chaotic Game Over Binghamton

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers won a chaotic game over the Binghamton Black Bears 8-6 at McMorran Place on Jan 4. The 14 combined goals were the most the Prowlers have seen in a game this season.

"You never know what to expect but we knew this was going to be a battle to the end," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "Two teams that don't like each other, in the same division. You could tell both teams wanted it and, honestly, we wanted it a lot more the our guys competed in the third period."

The Port Huron power play got things started as Joel Frazee put home a rebound less than two minutes in. Later in the period, CJ Stubbs one-timed a power-play strike home to tie the score. In the final minute of the frame, Frazee stole the puck behind the net and centered it for Stefan Diezi who gave his team a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

Things got wild in the second. Early on, Binghamton got goals from Khaden Henry, Christopher Mott and Tyson Kirkby within a span of 1:56 to turn the score to Binghamton's favor 4-2. With under nine to go in the frame, Bryan Parsons and Alex Johnson found the back of the net 27 seconds apart to knot the score at four.

"Yesterday, they got a few calls, got a few goals and we let the game get away from us," Paulin said. "Tonight, we had the same opportunity to let the game get away, instead, we have a lot of character guys on the bench. We pulled the guys in, got refocused, had some anger towards the refs but we refocused it towards our opponent."

With just over five to go, the puck bounced into the crease from behind the net. Valtteri Nousiainen grabbed it to cover but the referee ruled it crossed the line and the Black Bears were back in front. Shortly after, Tucker Scantlebury flew down the left-wing side and cranked a slap shot past Connor McAnanama and it was five all heading into the third.

Thompson got his second on a bouncing puck that rolled in through the crease but Port Huron again had an answer as Reggie Millette sent a wrister from the blue line to tie it again.

A few minutes later, Frazee came in on a rush and his shot was kicked out but Diezi put the rebound in the cage and the Prowlers got their first lead since early in the second. Johnson put home his second of the night as an insurance marker and Port Huron came away with three points.

Johnson had two goals and an assist while Scantlebury and Frazee scored once and had two helpers each. Daniel Chartrand pitched in three assists. Parsons and Millette each added an assist to their goals. Nousiainen made 28 saves for his second win this week.

Kirkby and Thompson had three points apiece while Dakota Bohn dished out two assists. McAnanama gave up a career-high eight goals and made 17 saves.

The Prowlers head to Danville for the first time since 2019 to face the Dashers next weekend. Both Friday and Saturday's games are scheduled for 8:05 P.M. and will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

DASHERS of DANVILLE at MONROE MOCCASINS

MOCCASINS STORM BACK FOR DRAMATIC WIN OVER DASHERS

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins staged a thrilling comeback to defeat the Danville Dashers 3-2 on Thursday night at the Monroe Civic Center. Powered by clutch third-period goals from Declan Conway and Kyle Heitzner, the Moccasins overcame a two-goal deficit to secure their fourth win of the season against the Dashers.

Monroe, now 11-8-5-0-2 on the season, struggled to find their footing early, despite outshooting Danville 23-12 in a scoreless first period. The Dashers capitalized on their opportunities in the second, with Yegor Kabatayev opening the scoring at 3:19, followed by a power-play goal from Kim Miettinen at 10:28 to give Danville a 2-0 lead.

Scott Coash reignited the Moccasins' offense late in the second period, firing home a critical goal at 14:03 to cut the deficit to 2-1. Building off that momentum, Monroe dominated the third period, peppering Rutherford with 27 shots.

With just over two minutes remaining, Conway delivered the equalizer off a turnover, buried a wrist shot past Rutherford to tie the game at 2-2. Less than a minute later, Heitzner completed the comeback with the game-winning goal at 18:37 on a deflection past Rutherford.

The loss extends Danville's losing streak to five games as they remain winless on the road this season. With a 1-18-3 record, the Dashers sit at the bottom of the Empire Division standings. The Moccasins will look to keep their momentum rolling as they prepare for their next two game matchup against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Monroe Civic Center.

20 Straight

Rutherford's 60 Save Effort Falls Short

by Devin Dobek

Monroe, LA - The Dashers hit the ice again with the Moccasins looking for a much needed victory. However, Parker Rutherford's 60 save effort would fall short in the final 2:20, as the Moccasins stunned the deer late to complete the sweep and push the losing streak to 20 games.

Shaking off a rough loss last night, the Dashers hit the ice for their fourth battle with the Moccasins. A pair of new faces took their place between the pipes in Parker Rutherford and Markus Ekholm-Rosen. The Dashers looked solid in period 1, generating some high percentage chances but were unable to cash in. They also killed an early penalty and even generated an odd man rush shorthanded, but Ekholm Rosen shut it down. Towards the end of the frame, the Mocs got going. Conway ripped a breakaway chance off the post and Rutherford was then tasked to answer the bell on a few flurries of shots. There were a cumulative 5+ combined scoring chances that absolutely should've been tallies, but both teams struggled to hit the net. When all was said and done in the first 20, there was no blood but the snakes dominated in shots 22-10, with a majority of the cluster coming in the final 5 minutes.

Period 2 was a fun one to say the least. The Dashers played poised and composed hockey from start to finish. It took just over 3 minutes for rookie Yegor Kabatayev to light the lamp on a wrister that Ekholm Rosen got about 50% of before it crossed the line. Frustrated, big man Trygve Many Guns took a roughing penalty around the midway point. Back to the power play, a clean faceoff win by Trey Fischer led to Kim Miettinen rifling home a shot from the point to double the lead. However, the Mocs would get one back. 4 minutes later, Scott Coash snapped a vacant puck past Rutherford to cut into the deficit at 2-1. Moments later, Dashers leading goalscorer Nikolai Salov got hit up high and was escorted off the ice to miss the remainder of the game. In the closing moments, Helmer Oskarsson caught the worst of a reverse hit, and immediately charged off the ice for facial repairs. By this time, Many Guns' frustration boiled over, jumping Dasher D man Jonatan Wik and slamming him to the ice after a brief bout and then exchanging some choice words. Then, another late flurry for the Mocs came up unsuccessful, as the Dashers took a 1 goal lead to the dressing room, outshooting Monroe 19-13 in the second frame.

20 minutes is all that stood between the Dashers and shattering this dreaded losing streak. You could bet that Monroe was going to give everything they had to counter that. The first 5 minutes went by in the blink of an eye, but that's when the ice tilted. Monroe drew a powerplay on a good penalty by WIll Chateauvert to negate a breakaway. But then they gathered all the momentum. It seemed like in the final 15 minutes, the puck didn't leave the Dashers end. They had parked the bus, and any touch they got was to clear it. The Dashers clinged to their one goal lead all the way down to the 2:20 mark, but a horrendous turnover gift wrapped a goal to Declan Conway to tie the contest. Flashbacks of the December 6th loss crossed the minds of all of Dasher Nation. 57 seconds after the equalizer, new addition Kyle Heitzner tipped home a wrist shot through Rutherford to give the Mocs their first lead of the night with 1:23 remaining. AJ Tesoreiro challenged for a high stick, but the goal was confirmed and the snakes were able to skate out the remaining time en route to a weekend sweep in dazzling fashion. The shots in the third period were 27-9 in favor of Monroe.

The Dashers fall for the 20th consecutive time this season, with their record dwindling to 1-19-3. They will host the Port Huron Prowlers next Friday and Saturday inside the David S. Palmer Arena. The Moccasins jump to 11-8-7 and will host the Mississippi Sea Wolves next Friday and Saturday at the Monroe Civic Center.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Win in OT

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Zydeco have a knack for nail biters as of late and this game was no exception. Regulation would need extra time to resolve this game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

The first period started fast for the Zydeco as Scott Shorrock kicked off the game with just over 5 minutes played in period one. That would be the only score of the first 20 minutes as the goaltenders Connor Green and Bailey Stephens would shut the door. In the second Garrett Johnson would strike just 18 seconds into the middle frame making it 2-0 Zydeco. The Bobcats would answer right back with a goal of their own off the stick of Jacob Volf making it 2-1 Zydeco. In the final frame of regulation, the Zydeco would get an insurance goal thanks to Scott Shorrock who nets his second goal of the game making it 3-1 Zydeco. But the Bobcats wouldn't go away quietly as Devin Sanders would cut into the lead making it 3-2 with 7 minutes to go in the third. Then with 10 seconds left to go and the goalie pulled Jakub Volf with his second of the game tied it up at 3. There would be a late penalty after that but these two would need overtime to settle it. In overtime the Zydeco would fail to capitalize on the power play, and the Bobcats would push the Zydeco back and forth until with under a minute left to go in OT, Tyler Larwood net front, would tip one home giving the Zydeco their first win of 2025 and getting their 17th win of the season, beating their previous season's win total.

Winning goaltender for the Zydeco, Bailey Stephens saved 28 of 31 shots for a save percentage of 0.903%. He improves his record to 4-1-0-3. On the other side, Connor Green, failing to get his first regulation win of the season, saved 34 of 38 shots for a save percentage of 0.895%.

For the Zydeco this is their final home game until March 13th where they'll take on the Dashers. Until then, they'll be living on the road, in the biggest and most important, road trip for the team. In the push for the playoffs, the Zydeco will have to be road warriors.

