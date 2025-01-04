Hat Tricks Edge Venom in Shootout, 4-3, to Sweep Weekend Set

January 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Hat Tricks refused to back down. Trailing 2-0 after the second period, Danbury rattled off three unanswered goals before scoring twice in their fourth shootout of the season to take down HC Venom 4-3 on Saturday night inside the Danbury Ice Arena. The Hat Tricks swept the weekend for the first time since Nov. 30.

Chase Harwell and Connor Woolley both scored for the Hat Tricks in the shootout in the first and third rounds, while Conor McCollum denied two HC Venom chances.

With the win, the Hat Tricks broke a five-game losing streak in games after regulation and picked up their first victory when trailing after two periods (1-8-0). Danbury leads the season series with the Venom 4-1.

Ahead 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Danbury looked to have swiped all the momentum it needed.

But HC Venom then answered.

Brett Jackson tied the game at three for HC Venom with 9:42 left, netting his first goal of the season to eventually force overtime. Both teams tallied only three combined shots in the extra frame.

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz scored for the second straight game, slicing HC Venom's lead to 2-1 with a shorthanded goal 17 seconds into the third. Aleksandr Gamzatov tipped in the tying goal at 5:27 and Aleksandr Vasilev gave Danbury its first lead of the night, 3-2, 19 seconds later.

The teams' fourth of 11 battles this season remained scoreless until Dustin Jesseau scored the go-ahead goal on a rebound for HC Venom's first of the contest at 4:03 in the second. The former Hat Tricks forward registered his sixth goal of the season series. Jonas Leas doubled the lead at 19:07.

McCollum stopped 49 shots and picked up his second shootout win of the season. The 27-year-old helped guide Danbury to its 4-3 shootout victory at Binghamton on Nov. 2.

Up next, the Hat Tricks visit the Blue Ridge Bobcats for the first time this season on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.