Zydeco's Comeback Falls Short in Nailbiter against Bobcats

January 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Zydeco started off the New Year taking on the Blue Ridge Bobcats at home for the final home weekend before their long road trip. This game started out a blowout but ended up a nailbiter.

In the first period the Bobcats pounced first netting 3 straight goals thanks to Nicholas Stuckless, Andrew Uturo, and Jacob Volf. But the Zydeco struck back thanks to a netfront clean up from Matthew Gordon making it 3-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second period the Bobcats got another thanks to Joshua Slegers. The Zydeco would answer 10 minutes later thanks to Aaron Shahin. But that too would be answered after a lofty turnover caused a 2 on 1 rush and Vladislav Vlasov netted the goal to make it 5-2 Bobcats.

In the third the Zydeco finally clicked on the power play getting two straight from Nick Ketola and Kevin Zebad. That wouldn't be enough though as the Bobcats escaped with a 5-4 regulation win.

Winning goaltender Hunter Virostek would earn his 11th win of the season stopping 29 of 33 for a .879 save percentage.

The losing goaltender, Breandan Colgan, suffers his 6th loss of the season falling to a 12-6-0-1 record after saving 34 of 39 shots for a .872 s%.

The next time these Zydeco will be at home after tomorrow night will be on March 13th as they take on the Dashers.

Tomorrow night will be the final home game before the trip, the Zydeco look to send off the home crowd in a positive fashion.

