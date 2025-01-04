Zydeco Edge Out Bobcats in Overtime Thriller: a Nail-Biting Victory Marks 17th Win of the Season

January 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Zydeco have a knack for nail biters as of late and this game was no exception. Regulation would need extra time to resolve this game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

The first period started fast for the Zydeco as Scott Shorrock kicked off the game with just over 5 minutes played in period one. That would be the only score of the first 20 minutes as the goaltenders Connor Green and Bailey Stephens would shut the door. In the second Garrett Johnson would strike just 18 seconds into the middle frame making it 2-0 Zydeco. The Bobcats would answer right back with a goal of their own off the stick of Jacob Volf making it 2-1 Zydeco. In the final frame of regulation, the Zydeco would get an insurance goal thanks to Scott Shorrock who nets his second goal of the game making it 3-1 Zydeco. But the Bobcats wouldn't go away quietly as Devin Sanders would cut into the lead making it 3-2 with 7 minutes to go in the third. Then with 10 seconds left to go and the goalie pulled Jakub Volf with his second of the game tied it up at 3. There would be a late penalty after that but these two would need overtime to settle it. In overtime the Zydeco would fail to capitalize on the power play, and the Bobcats would push the Zydeco back and forth until with under a minute left to go in OT, Tyler Larwood net front, would tip one home giving the Zydeco their first win of 2025 and getting their 17th win of the season, beating their previous season's win total.

Winning goaltender for the Zydeco, Bailey Stephens saved 28 of 31 shots for a save percentage of 0.903%. He improves his record to 4-1-0-3. On the other side, Connor Green, failing to get his first regulation win of the season, saved 34 of 38 shots for a save percentage of 0.895%.

For the Zydeco this is their final home game until March 13th where they'll take on the Dashers. Until then, they'll be living on the road, in the biggest and most important, road trip for the team. In the push for the playoffs, the Zydeco will have to be road warriors.

