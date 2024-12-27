River Dragons Drop Seven Spot on Bobcats

December 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Reigning FPHL MVP Justin MacDonald returned to the lineup for the Columbus River Dragons after a month and contributed four assists in a 7-4 victory over the Blue Ridge Bobcats Friday night.

Columbus jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on goals by Ryan Hunter, Alex Storjohann and Kirk Underwood.

Then the two teams traded goals in the second, with Blue Ridge getting on the board at 5:20 from Austin Bellefueille. Columbus restored its three-goal lead on Hunter's second of the night at 12:55 from MacDonald and it was 4-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third, both teams exploded offensively. Blue Ridge chopped the lead down to 4-3 on goals from Bellefueille and Nicolas McHugh by the 7:02 mark, but Columbus answered back. Connor Lind scored a power play goal at 9:14 and Alexander Jmaeff made it 6-3 at 10:02 from Underwood and Cody Wickline.

Just 22 seconds later, Blue Ridge once again closed the gap to 6-4 on McHugh's second goal of the game, sending a wave of apprehension through the Columbus Civic Center Crowd.

With Blue Ridge on a late power play after the River Dragons were called for Too Many Men, Austin Daae scored a shorthanded goal at 16:54 to put the game away for a 7-4 final.

Notes:

MacDonald recorded his first multi-point game of the year with his four-assist effort.

Sammy Bernard earned the win in 14:41 of relief work, stopping four-of-six shots faced. Matt Petizian started the game and went 45:19 with 34 saves.

Hunter now has goals in six straight games and has scored eight goals in that stretch.

Daae's shorthanded goal was only the second for Columbus this season.

Five of Kirk Underwood's six goals have come on the power play including tonight as Columbus went 2-for-2 with the man advantage.

This was the first game of the season between Blue Ridge and Columbus.

The same two teams rematch tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale now at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

