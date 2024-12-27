Gonzalez Collects Second Shutout of December, Rockers Blank Dashers 3-0

Fraser MI - In the franchise's first 133 games, the Motor City Rockers recorded just two shutouts. Rico Gonzalez recorded his second in five games on Friday night.

The Motor City Rockers got back in the win column Friday evening when they beat Dashers Hockey 3-0 behind 45 Gonzalez saves.

The first period saw up and down action, but neither side was able to score.

Then, 4:26 into the second period, Motor City forward Sam Gagnon found himself on a breakaway. He wound up for a slap shot between the hash marks. On the shot, his stick broke in half, but the puck still found its way to the back of the net for the night's first goal.

The Rockers added on to their lead right before the second intermission, when forward TJ Sneath tipped a puck past Dasher's netminder Oscar Wahlgren, collecting a power-play goal and extending the lead to 2-0.

The score stayed stagnant until Sneath struck again, with 2:56 left in the final period, the Rocker forward collected his second goal of the night, and 11th of the season to put the nail in the coffin and secure the 3-0 victory.

Motor City was out shot 20-11 in the first period, but in the final 40 minutes, out shot the Dashers 30-25.

"We didn't start on time tonight, which we are all aware of," said Rockers Head Coach Jameson Milam. "But then one chip, chase it out of the zone we get a goal. The next one is a chip off the boards with a hard forecheck, the [Dasher's player] falls down, we almost get a goal on that, and then we get a power-play chance moving our feet."

The Dashers could not capitalize off of early opportunities, in large part thanks to Gonzalez and his prowess between the pipes.

"Everything has been feeling pretty good lately," said Gonzalez. "I've been trying to do my best and take things one day at a time, one practice at a time, and one game at a time."

Gonzalez has taken it one shot at a time as well. He has faced a mammoth 735 shots over his 17 games played this season. He has faced 150 more shots than the next closest FPHL goalie, Danbury Hat Trick goalie Connor McCollum's 585 shots against.

With the shutout win, Gonzalez became the first goalie in Motor City Rocker history to record two career shutouts, recording both just 14-days apart.

"I got a special spot in my heart for Ricky," said Milam. "When he got here he was fresh out of college, and he wanted to learn and he wanted to work hard. Being an older guy you see that kind of mentality he has. He expects more out of himself and he will do what it takes to get better."

While Gonzalez is pleased with his performance, he isn't hanging his hat on anything.

"It feels great," said Gonzalez. "I try not to get caught up on what's in the past or whats in the future, I'm just trying to take things one game at a time. I'll enjoy the second shutout now, but tomorrow I'm wiping the slate clean and focusing up."

Gonzalez and the Motor City Rockers rematch with the Dashers Hockey Club Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05

