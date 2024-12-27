Sea Wolves Plowed into Holiday Break in 5-2 Defeat

After an overtime game in their first meeting of the season the Sea Wolves and Prowlers met up for the second time in two nights as each looked to find some control of the series. With all five games occurring in McMorran Arena Mississippi came in looking to answer back.

Port Huron celebrated their teddy bear toss night with a goal but it took them until the last 1:04 of the first period as Sam Best made save after save, but it was a rebound that bounced off him straight to Reginald Millette that finally beat Best to give the Prowlers the 1-0 lead.

The Prowlers found the net again as Stefan Diezi found the back of the net at 13:41 to give Port Huron the 2-0 lead. The Sea Wolves finally found some offense as on the power play 59 seconds later Curtis Hansen took a Bradley Richardson rebound and tucked it behind Reid Cooper to close the gap back to just one goal, 2-1. This seemed to spark the Prowlers however as Tucker Scantlebury and Alex Johnson both found shots inside the circles to beat Best to give the Prowlers a 4-1 lead in just 2:08 from when Mississippi scored. The Sea Wolves continued to battle back however, as Samuel Lechel had his stick on the ice in front of the net and Brendan Hussey found it to bring Mississippi back to within two goals, 4-2 with 1:45 to go in the second period.

Matt Graham extended the Prowlers lead 9:46 into the third period and gave Port Huron the weekend sweep with a 5-2 victory over the shortened Sea Wolves bench.

Best stopped 47 of 52 in the loss.

