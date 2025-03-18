Barr Set to Return for Home Finale/Retirement Game

March 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Federal Prospects Hockey League has officially rescinded Captain Justin Barr's suspension from 14 games to 12 games which will allow him to play one final game on April 5th against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Barr, 40 of Chicago, IL, has played 315 games in his professional career and sits one point away from 300 pro points. After putting his hands on an official Justin was given a 14 game suspension on February 24th. Barr's suspension was based on the NHL suspension standard for physical abuse of an official which is 1/4 of the playing season (20 games). 1/4 of the FPHL playing season is 14 games.

Due to the nature of the incident, it was referred to the office of the Commissioner of the FPHL. The Commissioner and Vice-Commissioner of the FPHL made the decision to move forward with the appeal process. After announcing his plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season the league has graciously allowed Justin to play his final home game this season.

FPHL commissioner Don Kirnan stated, "Justin has been a pillar of sportsmanship over the years he's been with the league. His reaching out to us and taking full ownership of his actions and the consequences to them has spoke volumes of his character as a person. We fully standby our on ice officials as they put themselves in harms way to do an extremely difficult job. Striking an official while in the process of doing their job will not be tolerated. While we have reduced this suspension and are allowing Justin to play in his final home game, this in no way means that we condone the physical contact he made with the on ice official. Justin's apologies to the league, on ice officials and his taking full ownership for his actions reflected greatly upon his personal character which is what we strive for in our players and coaches around the league. We felt Justin should have the opportunity to end his career on a positive note for himself, his family and the fans."

The Sea Wolves will be back at home April 4th and April 5th to take on the Danbury Hat Tricks to close out the regular season portion of the schedule. Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster or at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Box Office.

