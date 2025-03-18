Shootout Victory Makes it 10-Straight Wins Against Monroe for Athens

March 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 4-3 in a shootout Tuesday night in Akins Ford Arena.

The hosts got out to an early power play in the first period; however, it was the Moccasins that scored shorthanded through Houston Wilson to take the early lead.

Less than five minutes later, Wilson's former teammate Garrett Milan knotted the scoreline up at 1-1 with a wicked wrister past Sean Kuhn.

The Moccasins shocked the Akins Ford Arena crowd with a pair of goals 1:10 apart in the first period, courtesy of Khaden Henry and Dustin Jesseau.

Rarely down by multiple goals to Monroe, the Crustaceans never gave up in finding a route back in the game.

Orca Wiesblatt netted on a breakaway in the second period to pull Athens within one.

Milan scored his second of the night, batting in a rebound to tie the game in the third period.

The Rock Lobsters believed they took their first lead of the night halfway through the third period, but Filip Virgili's potentally game-winning goal was chalked off due to too meny men on the ice from Athens.

The contest needed a shootout to separate the two teams, and Monroe got off to a great start taking a 2-1 lead after the first two shooters.

Josh Rosenzweig, who had already made 45 saves through 65 minutes of hockey, stopped Trygve Many Guns, Wilson and Jesseau.

With the game on the blade of his stick, Daniil Glukharyov netted his second tally of that very shootout to secure two points and extend Athens' winning streak against the Moccasins to 10 games.

The Rock Lobsters (37-7-3, 103 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. to take on the Monroe Moccasins again.

