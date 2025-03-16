Three Game Sweep Ends with a Sea Wolves Shutout, 4-0

Mississippi came into Sunday afternoon looking to complete back to back weekend series sweeps. Having secured the season series win on Saturday night the Sea Wolves looked to close out the 10 game home stand with a winning record as well.

Mississippi took to the board first as Brendan Hussey found the puck behind the net and passed it off to Sam Turner who ripped a shot from the top of the slot at 10:45 of the second period. Aside from the scoring the Sea Wolves and Dashers battled with the gloves dropped as Tanner Coleman and Alex Marchisello tousled at 8:58 of the period before Maxwell Barrington dropped the gloves with Sean Goar at 18:07 of the second frame.

The Sea Wolves for the fifth game in a row came out attacking in the third period. On the power play Brendan Hussey found the back of the net just 4:40 into the period to give Mississippi the 2-0 lead. 6:18 later Hussey found the back of the net again as he tipped home a Maxwell Barrington shot from the point to bump the lead to 3-0. 5:44 later the Sea Wolves saw Barrington race down the side boards feed Philip Wong in the slot who dished to Curtis Hansen for the 4-0 win for the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

Richie Parent went a perfect 37 for 37 for his first professional shut out.

The Sea Wolves will be back on Friday night at 7:35pm against the Motor City Rockers. Follow along on Youtube.

