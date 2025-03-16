FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

DASHERS of DANVILLE at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Three Game Sweep Ends With a Sea Wolves Shutout, 4-0

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - Mississippi came into Sunday afternoon looking to complete back to back weekend series sweeps. Having secured the season series win on Saturday night the Sea Wolves looked to close out the 10 game home stand with a winning record as well.

Mississippi took to the board first as Brendan Hussey found the puck behind the net and passed it off to Sam Turner who ripped a shot from the top of the slot at 10:45 of the second period. Aside from the scoring the Sea Wolves and Dashers battled with the gloves dropped as Tanner Coleman and Alex Marchisello tousled at 8:58 of the period before Maxwell Barrington dropped the gloves with Sean Goar at 18:07 of the second frame.

The Sea Wolves for the fifth game in a row came out attacking in the third period. On the power play Brendan Hussey found the back of the net just 4:40 into the period to give Mississippi the 2-0 lead. 6:18 later Hussey found the back of the net again as he tipped home a Maxwell Barrington shot from the point to bump the lead to 3-0. 5:44 later the Sea Wolves saw Barrington race down the side boards feed Philip Wong in the slot who dished to Curtis Hansen for the 4-0 win for the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

Richie Parent went a perfect 37 for 37 for his first professional shut out.

The Sea Wolves will be back on Friday night at 7:35pm against the Motor City Rockers. Follow along on Youtube.

Parent's First Shutout Earns Sea Wolves a Sweep

by Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - 4 games in 4 days is certainly a gauntlet, but the Dashers felt optimistic matching up against a fellow 7 seed in the Mississippi Sea Wolves this past Sunday afternoon. The Dasher offense would be snake-bitten in this one, as Brendan Hussey in his 200th FPHL game (2G 1A) along with Richie Parent's first pro shutout would prove to be too much to handle.

Time to conclude the 4 games in 4 days out in Biloxi. The vibes felt right for the Dashers heading into their second matinee of the season. They had the opportunity to warm up on the beach and keep things loose. Could the change in routine be the difference? Before the game a large flag was held by both teams at center ice for Mississippi's Military Appreciation Night. There was also a moment of silence for the victims of the recent storms down south. After a solemn and humbling pregame, it was time to play some hockey. The game would feature round 2 of Rutherford vs Parent, with Rutherford playing in his 4th game in 4 days. The first period featured 5 minor penalties, and allowed for the Dashers to have a lengthy 5 on 3 around the midway point. Mississippi was able to kill it on their heels, before they went to about 4 straight power play minutes of their own. Other than some crazy bounces that may warrant a gasp, the puck never crossed the line. The teams headed to the locker room scoreless, with Mississppi outshooting the Dashers 16-15 through 20 minutes of play.

Period 2 the ice certainly began to tilt in favor of the home team. Mississippi drew an early man-advantage opportunity and set the tempo to control the middle frame. Looking to inject some energy in the game, Alex Marchisello challenged Tanner Coleman to a solid bout that got the building rocking. Moments later at the 10:45 mark, when former Danville Dasher Sam Turner potted one from between the circles against his old squad. The fatigue was visible from the Dashers, playing in their 4th game in 4 days. They accumulated only 7 shots to the Wolves' 22 in the middle chapter. In the closing moments, off a faceoff Sean Goar squared off with Maxwell Barrington, and both guys exchanged some good shots before going down to the sheet. The building was as loud as it's been all weekend as both guys fired their arms in the air to get the crowd going. The score held at 1-0 Sea Wolves through 40 minutes, would the Dashers be able to cook up a comeback in Mississippi?

The stage was set for an entertaining period 3, but would anyone step up for the Dashers. Out of energy, it would take everything they had to flip the script in their 12th period of a 4 day span. The physicality certainly was there, with both sides having tensions boil over into a plethora of extracurriculars. But the big and coveted 2nd goal of the contest came from Brendan Hussey with a howitzer one-timer from the low circle on the power play to double the margin in his 200th FPHL game. Hussey wasn't done there, scoring a chaotic tip-in goal 6 minutes later to put the game on ice at 3-0. The exclamation point to plant the dagger in the deer came from the red-hot Curtis Hansen, finishing a hard net drive to cement the score at 4-0. Despite the Sea Wolves having all 3 goals in the frame, the Dashers outshot them 15-11 across the closing 20.

The Dashers are shutout for the 6th time this season, with the flipside being Richie Parent's 1st professional shutout. Parker Rutherford stopped 45/49 in his 4th game in 4 days. The Dashers fall to 1-42-3 this season. They will hit the road again next week to kick off a 3 game set first with the HC Venom before back to back in Danbury. Mississippi improves to 11-34-3, extending their season-long win streak to 5 games. They will play Motor City next Friday in Detroit before Port Huron on Saturday.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobsters Exact Brutal Revenge in Blue Ridge Beatdown

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Baton Rouge, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Blue Ridge Bobcats 7-1 Sunday evening in Akins Ford Arena.

With the last time these two teams met on Rock Lobster ice still fresh on Athens minds, the hometown team were able to exact revenge in a prolific way.

Kayson Gallant and Malik Johnson were at the middle of everything early, logging primary and secondary assists respectively on the opening pair of goals from Filip Virgili and Joseph Colatarci.

The second period started with a Paloma Park Power Play for Athens and Gallant wasted no time taking the 3-0 lead with a one-timer in the opening minute.

Another beautiful goal from Daniil Glukharyov at the 15:15 mark of the middle 20 put Athens up by four.

A signature move from Captain Fantastic, Carter Shinkaruk ripped a shot from the blue line that beat Greg Hussey.

Hussey, the first goaltender to ever record a shutout against the Rock Lobsters, was pulled after the second period; however, new goaltender Anthony Shrum was unable to prevent Gallant and Glukharyov from scoring their second.

Austin Bellefeuille notched one for the Bobcats; beside that, William Lavalliere had a great night and made 32 saves on the night.

The Rock Lobsters (36-7-3, 101 pts) start a midweek three-game set against the Monroe Moccasins Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

