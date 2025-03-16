Rock Lobsters Exact Brutal Revenge in Blue Ridge Beatdown

March 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Blue Ridge Bobcats 7-1 Sunday evening in Akins Ford Arena.

With the last time these two teams met on Rock Lobster ice still fresh on Athens minds, the hometown team were able to exact revenge in a prolific way.

Kayson Gallant and Malik Johnson were at the middle of everything early, logging primary and secondary assists respectively on the opening pair of goals from Filip Virgili and Joseph Colatarci.

The second period started with a Paloma Park Power Play for Athens and Gallant wasted no time taking the 3-0 lead with a one-timer in the opening minute.

Another beautiful goal from Daniil Glukharyov at the 15:15 mark of the middle 20 put Athens up by four.

A signature move from Captain Fantastic, Carter Shinkaruk ripped a shot from the blue line that beat Greg Hussey.

Hussey, the first goaltender to ever record a shutout against the Rock Lobsters, was pulled after the second period; however, new goaltender Anthony Shrum was unable to prevent Gallant and Glukharyov from scoring their second.

Austin Bellefeuille notched one for the Bobcats; beside that, William Lavalliere had a great night and made 32 saves on the night.

The Rock Lobsters (36-7-3, 101 pts) start a midweek three-game set against the Monroe Moccasins Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.