Sea Wolves Find the Luck O' the Irish, Defeat Dashers 4-2

March 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves entered Saturday night's contest looking to continue pushing along a winning streak something they hadn't been able to do all season by capping off another season first a series win over the Dashers. In a three game series it takes two wins to get the job done and behind Ed Coffey Mississippi hoped to be able to do that.

The first period was fairly even all the way through, but the Sea Wolves found the back of the net first at 16:31 of the first as Blake Keller found an open Curtis Hansen deep in the zone who threw the puck to Isiah Parris in front of the net for the 1-0 lead.

In what looked like a replay from last night the Dashers found a way to get things done in the second period. Tonight it was Alex Marchisello in his third game finding a way to put a puck behind Ed Coffey 17:54 into the second frame.

After a quiet first two periods midway through the third period the scoring began to roll in. The Dashers found the back of the net on a Blake Siewertsen tip but it was played with a high stick and after review overturned. Just a few minutes last the Sea Wolves found a way to push a puck through traffic as Lucas Piekarczyk tipped a Sam Turner shot home for a 2-1 lead. 2:57 later Noah Hippolyte-Smith came out of the corner and buried one behind Parker Rutherford for a 3-1 lead. With the goalie pulled Blake Keller sent a shot from the red line and increased the lead to 4-1. Just 10 seconds later on a mishandle Coffey sent the puck out front and former Sea Wolf Ilnur Madiarov tucked the puck into an empty net to bring the Dashers back to within two goals 4-2.

Coffey stopped 35 of 37 in his 5th win of the season.

The Sea Wolves finish their 10 game home stand tomorrow at 4:05pm. Get your tickets on ticketmaster or from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office.

