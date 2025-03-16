Sea Wolves Run a Grand Slam Plus One on Ballpark Night, 5-2

March 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The bottom of each division met in a clash as the Sea Wolves looked to extend a season long winning streak and the Dashers hoped to cast off a 40 game winless streak. These two squads met for the first of three meetings this season and both were eager for the chance to come away victorious.

Mississippi came out firing in their first meeting of the weekend. 6:40 into the game after an initial chance for Dalton Anderson went for naught Colby Audette found the rebound and tucked it home for his first pro goal to give the Sea Wolves the 1-0 advantage. 3:30 later Max Barrington extended his goal scoring streak to back to back games, ripping a shot from the top of the slot over goaltender Parker Rutherford to give the Sea Wolves a 2-0 lead.

Not to be outdone the Dashers came out strong in period two as right after a power play Danville continued to pressure Richie Parent and Quinn O'Reilly found a path behind the netminder to close the gap to 2-1 just 4:37 into the period. 2:42 later O'Reilly found a way to once again beat Parent to tie the game this time on the power play. On yet another power play 2:03 later the Dashers felt the sting of an offensive minded kill as Curtis Hansen was sprung on the breakaway by Don Carter Jr and went forehand-backhand-back of the net to give Mississippi back the lead 3-2.

The Sea Wolves continued to pour on pressure as Carter Eha took a puck out of the corner and put not one, not two but three shots before scoring on Rutherford for his first pro goal at 6:16 of the third. Late in the third with the goaltender pulled Hansen was fed the puck from Noah Hippolyte-Smith and buried the empty netter for the 5-2 win.

Parent stopped 42 of 44 for his third win of the season.

The Sea Wolves return tomorrow night to face the Dashers live at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for game two of the three game series at 6:05pm. Get your tickets on ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office.

