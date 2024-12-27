Hat Tricks Bring Back DOTY Yau, Add Enforcer Embree

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have signed defenseman Jarod Yau to a four-game PTO and forward Isaac Embree to a standard contract. Additionally, the Hat Tricks placed forward Billy Berry on the 15-day IR.

Yau, 23, returns to Danbury with 89 FPHL games under his belt, all with the Hat Tricks. Over the past two seasons, the shot-blocking d-man has posted 11 goals and 49 assists and accumulated 208 penalty minutes including 131 during the Hat Tricks' cup run in 2022-23. Danbury's Defenseman of the Year winner last season, Yau is always willing to go to the dirty areas and sacrifice his body for his team.

The 23-year-old previously played with the Grandview Steelers (PIJHL), in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. During his five years with the team (2017-22), Yau played 162 regular season games (24-71-95, 339 PIM) before transitioning to the FPHL.

Embree, 26, hasn't played organized hockey since 2018-19 with the Richmond Sockeyes (PIJHL), but brings grit and physicality to the lineup. Over his past three full seasons (2016-19), the 6-foot-2-inch winger recorded 439 penalty minutes and 97 points in 124 games.

Both Yau and Embree are expected to play Friday night (Dec. 27) against the Watertown Wolves.

