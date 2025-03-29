Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Binghamton Black Bears: March 29, 2025

March 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

LAST TIME OUT

The Danbury Hat Tricks squandered an early second-period two-goal lead and fell to the Binghamton Black Bears, 6-3, at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.

Aleksandr Vasilyev scored on a centering pass from Jacob Ratcliffe at 1:55 and Chase Harwell tapped home a rebound in front at 6:15 for the game's first two goals in the second period.

The Black Bears rallied with three unanswered goals in the period, however, to take their first lead. Binghamton's Dan Wieber scored from the high slot at 7:11 and Chris Mott batted home a loose puck with 3:28 left in the middle frame before Austin Thompson scored shorthanded for a 3-2 Binghamton lead at 18:03.

The third featured much of the same for the FPHL's highest-scoring team. CJ Stubbs buried the game-winning goal on a takeaway at center ice at 3:30 for a 4-2 lead. Thompson potted his second goal of the game at 10:29 and Cam Clark made it 6-2 with 4:15 to go.

Jonny Ruiz slipped home Danbury's final goal, his 25th of the season, in the crease at 16:32 of the third and earned the third star with a goal and an assist.

The Hat Tricks finished 0-for-7 on the man advantage but their penalty kill stood tall on all six chances.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks and the Black Bears meet for the 10th time this season. Danbury trails the season series, 7-2, and will take on Binghamton one last time in the regular campaign on April 11 in Binghamton, N.Y. Through their first nine matchups with the Black Bears, the Hat Tricks are 1-6-1-1.

Before Friday's contest, the two sides last met on March 14 as Danbury fell, 4-3, in a thriller between the top two seeds in the Empire Division. The Hat Tricks took control of the game early in the second period on shorthanded goals from Gleb Bandurkin and co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz, at 55 seconds and 7:47. But the Black Bears rattled off three unanswered goals to finish the game, including Dakota Bohn's game-winning power play goal at 3:24 of the third, Binghamton's lone goal on the man advantage.

Danbury's last win in the series came on Nov. 23 (7-4) in Danbury when it netted three consecutive goals in the second to break a 2-2 tie and never trailed. Aleksandr Gamzatov and Binghamton's Donald Oliveri each had two goals and an assist.

Danbury's only other win in the series came at Binghamton (4-3SOW) on Nov. 2. Josh Labelle's goal was the only one in the eighth and final round of the shootout. The Hat Tricks took a 3-1 lead into the third period thanks to two goals from Chase Harwell but the Black Bears clawed back with goals from Scott Ramaekers and Matt Christopher. The victory marked Danbury's first of four shootout wins this season.

In the series, Ruiz leads the Hat Tricks with five goals and three assists while Bandurkin, a scratch on Friday, has three goals and four helpers. Cory Anderson also has three goals but also missed Friday's contest. Conor McCollum is 2-6-1 with a strong .917 save percentage.

For Binghamton, CJ Stubbs leads the way with three goals and seven assists, while Tyson Kirkby has three goals and six assists in the series.

Connor McAnanama is 4-0-1 with a .934 save percentage in the series. Nolan Egbert is 2-1 with a .922 save percentage. CJ Hapward faced the Hat Tricks for the first time in the teams' meeting on March 14 and made 22 saves on 25 shots faced in the win.

ABOUT THE BLACK BEARS

Binghamton enters tonight's matchup as Empire Division champions for the second straight season. It has also clinched the top spot in the FPHL with 128 points (40-5-1-5) and stands 38 ahead of Danbury. The Black Bears have won six games in a row and 24 of their last 25, with their only loss at Blue Ridge (5-2L) on March 8 that broke a season and franchise-long 18-game win streak.

The Black Bears have established the momentum expected as the reigning Commissioner's Cup champions, having swept Watertown in a two-game set (7-4W, 6-1W) on March 21-22 and defeating the Continental Division-leading Carolina Thunderbirds, 1-0, the prior game on March 15. Their last six wins have been decided by 2.7 goals per game and have scored four or more goals in 12 of their previous 14 games. Their six total losses, five in regulation, are the fewest in the league.

At the beginning of their mission to repeat as Cup champions, the Black Bears won 10 of their first 13 games to storm to the top of the division. From Dec. 7-Jan. 3, Binghamton won eight contests in a row before losing a barnburner at Port Huron (8-6L) on Jan. 4.

Binghamton is the FPHL's best on the power play (25.5%) with a league-high 64 goals. Its penalty kill (85.8%) ranks third and remains tied with Motor City for the fourth-fewest goals allowed (33) in the league, but has surrendered a goal in five of the last eight games (62.5%). The FPHL's most penalized team, the Black Bears have accrued 1252 penalty minutes but have scored the most shorthanded goals (15), nevertheless.

Kirkby holds the most points (84), goals (33), and assists (51) on the Black Bears, but missed the team's series against Watertown last weekend, and Friday's game, as part of a three-game suspension upheld from March 10 at Blue Ridge.

Connor McAnanama is the FPHL's wins leader (29) with a 29-2-1 record and has a league-best 2.02 GAA. Nolan Egbert is 14-3 with a 3.30 GAA.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

Danbury returns home to host Binghamton for the final time this season on Alumni Night. The Hat Tricks have won 21 of their last 29 games (17-5-3-4) with points in 22 of the past 25, and look to win their fourth straight on home ice, averaging 6.3 goals in three straight home wins. They will not return to Danbury until Saturday, April 12 for their regular season home finale against Watertown. Danbury heads to Biloxi, Miss., next Friday for a two-game series as part of a three-game road trip.

With five games left in the regular season, the Hat Tricks are 25-13-8-5 (93 points) with just a six-point lead over Port Huron for second place in the Empire Division. The Prowlers defeated Motor City, 10-3, on Friday to continue their season-long eight-game win streak and have the chance to win as many as five more contests in the regular season.

Danbury's power play is third (24.2%) in the FPHL with 50 goals for the third most. On the penalty kill, the Hat Tricks rank 10th and have allowed 45, the sixth most. Despite this, Danbury is 39-for-45 (86.7%) over its last eight games and 81-for-91 (89%) across the last 19. The Hat Tricks have scored 12 shorthanded goals, three behind Binghamton for the league lead.

Gleb Bandurkin leads the Hat Tricks in points (56) and goals (28). Jacob Ratcliffe has a team-high 36 assists.

O CAPTAIN! MY CAPTAIN!

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz had a goal and an assist on Friday, extending his point streak (6-9-15) to eight games. The franchise's all-time leader in points (323), goals (172), and games played (243) has posted three multi-point performances in a row and four in his past seven games. Ruiz holds 33 points (15g, 18a) over his previous 16 games, 16 multi-point outings this season, and also leads the FPHL in shorthanded goals (5).

HARWELL ON A CAREER TEAR

Chase Harwell scored a goal on Friday, marking a career-best four-game goal streak (7). The second-year forward has scored 10 combined goals in his last eight appearances with 24 points (14g, 10a) over his past 13 outings. Harwell has tallied 16 multi-point outputs this season as part of a single-season-high 26 goals and 25 helpers in 37 contests.

RATTY'S ROLLING

Jacob Ratcliffe added an assist on Friday to stretch his point streak (1-5-6) to four games. The forward from Canterbury, New Zealand, has three multi-point performances in his last five games and 15 this season, which includes three straight from Oct. 19-Oct. 26. Ratcliffe has supplied 13 goals and a team-best 36 assists in his third season in Danbury.

VASY'S STRONG SEASON CONTINUES

Aleksandr Vasilyev scored for the second straight game on Friday. The 35-year-old of Elektrostal, Russia, netted goals in consecutive contests for the first time since Jan. 4 against HC Venom (4-3SOW). Vasilyev has notched four goals and two assists through the last four games and 10 goals and 30 helpers in 30 outings this season.

ROSS LENDS A HELPING HAND

Zach Ross picked up his first professional assist on Friday. The 25-year-old rookie defenseman spent his final collegiate season at Misericordia University (MAC, Division III), where he totaled one goal and 11 assists in 25 games, before joining the Hat Tricks on March 7. Ross has a goal and an assist during his first six contests in Danbury.

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET

Despite standing five games from their fifth Commissioner's Cup playoff appearance, the Hat Tricks battle the Empire Division champion Binghamton Black Bears two more times, including Saturday's showdown, across four contests. Danbury is also tasked with winning its season series against Watertown, tied at five games, in its final meeting with the Wolves on April 12. In their final five contests of last year's regular season, the Hat Tricks were 2-2-1-0.

