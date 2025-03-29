River Dragons Downed by Venom

March 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons were blanked for only the third time this season as the HC Venom held on for a 1-0 win on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Nikolai Salov scored the game's only goal at 10:25 on a shot from the left wing that beat River Dragons goaltender Matt Petizian (21 saves) low to the glove side for the game-winning goal.

Venom goaltender John Moriarty recorded 31 saves for the shutout victory.

The three-game weekend series wraps up tomorrow at 4:05 pm at the Columbus Civic Center. Tickets are on sale now through the box office and online at TicketMaster.com.

