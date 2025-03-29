River Dragons Downed by Venom
March 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons were blanked for only the third time this season as the HC Venom held on for a 1-0 win on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.
Nikolai Salov scored the game's only goal at 10:25 on a shot from the left wing that beat River Dragons goaltender Matt Petizian (21 saves) low to the glove side for the game-winning goal.
Venom goaltender John Moriarty recorded 31 saves for the shutout victory.
The three-game weekend series wraps up tomorrow at 4:05 pm at the Columbus Civic Center. Tickets are on sale now through the box office and online at TicketMaster.com.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Thunderbirds Fall to Bobcats, 5-1 - Carolina Thunderbirds
- Hat Tricks Honor Legends, Come Up Short Against Black Bears, 5-2 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Port Huron Dominates Motor City Again - Port Huron Prowlers
- Force Is Strong with Crustaceans in 4-0 Baton Rouge Beating - Athens Rock Lobsters
- River Dragons Downed by Venom - Columbus River Dragons
- Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Binghamton Black Bears: March 29, 2025 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Rock Lobsters Hold the Line on First Responders Night with 4-3 Win - Athens Rock Lobsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus River Dragons Stories
- River Dragons Downed by Venom
- River Dragons Edged by HC Venom, 3-2
- Dragons Add Junior Forward Hatcher
- Wickline Powers Dragons over Carolina
- Dragons Fall to Thunderbirds, 3-1