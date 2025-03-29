Port Huron Dominates Motor City Again

March 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers extended their win streak to nine games as they managed another weekend sweep of the Motor City Rockers after a 7-4 win at McMorran Place. The Prowlers spent more than half the game with as many or more goals than Motor City had shots.

Port Huron's power play started the scoring just under eight minutes in. Millette's shot from the point was deflected by Matt Graham and just dribbled over the line. Late in the opening period, Millette flew into the zone and found Tyler Fox coming off the bench. He put home his first pro goal to make it 2-0 heading into the second. Shots were 10-2 Port Huron after 20 minutes.

There, Alex Johnson found Jamie Bucell next to the net and he deposited his second goal of the weekend. Later in the period, Bucell floated a pass down to Millette. He caught it, dropped it and fired a backhander to the top corner. 28 seconds later, Lacny ripped a power-play goal past Ricardo Gonzalez to give the Prowlers a handful. Hunter Hall finally got one back on a deflection with under two to go.

Graham got his second on a wraparound two minutes into the third. Eli Rivers responded two minutes later at the crease. Then, Graham began a tic-tac-toe passing play that went to Alex Johnson and then Lacny on the back door. Chris Corgan and Jameson Milam added a couple late for Motor City but it wasn't enough.

Lacny was the first star of the game with two goals and two assists, Millette was second with a goal and three helpers. Graham added an assist to his pair of goals while Johnson dished out three helpers. Bucell finished with a goal and an assist and Bryan Parsons had two assists. Yoshihiro Kuroiwa wasn't too busy, making 12 saves.

Milam and Hall added an assist apiece to their goals. Nick Magill-Diaz and TJ Sneath had two helpers each. Gonzalez stopped 35 shots in net.

The Prowlers hit the road next weekend as they visit the Carolina Thunderbirds on April 4 and 5. Both will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

