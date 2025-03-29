Thunderbirds Fall to Bobcats, 5-1

March 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds dropped the regular season finale to the Blue Ridge Bobcats, 5-1, on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 3,172 fans.

Blue Ridge (25-21-6) struck first on the power play 11:11 into the 1st period. Damon Furuseth beat Carolina (37-11-4) netminder Mario Cavaliere over the blocker to put the Bobcats ahead 1-0.

The visitors took that 1-0 lead into the middle 20 minutes and ran with it. Hunter Godmere scored again on the power play 5:12 into the 2nd period before Brandon Reller added another less than two minutes later putting Blue Ridge ahead, 3-1, just seven minutes into the middle 20. The Bobcats added on two more goals in the second and went into the 3rd period leading 5-0.

Carolina got on the board with 5:34 left in regulation on a Zach White goal, but Blue Ridge closed out the Thunderbirds, winning 5-1.

Carolina returns to action for the final time at home in the regular season next weekend as the Thunderbirds welcome in the Port Huron Prowlers for the first time since last year's playoffs. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena on Friday evening.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.