Force Is Strong with Crustaceans in 4-0 Baton Rouge Beating

March 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-0 on Star Wars Night Saturday in Akins Ford Arena.

The electricity was felt immediately after puck drop, as Kyle Pow and Elias Thompson fought a rematch from their fight last night at the start of the game.

A college prospect signing in just his 7th professional game, Andrew Stefura swept home a centering pass from Daniil Glukharyov to take a first-period lead and score his first professional goal.

Stefura doubled his tally in the second period, as chaos caused by Athens in front of Bailey Stephens' crease resulted in an easy conversion for the Bostonian.

The third goal came in the third period, as Filip Virgili scored a one-time flip from the slot on the power play.

Having already logged three assists on the night, Garrett Milan added a goal to his tally with a near-200-foot dart into an empty net to cap off a 4-0 win.

The shutout marked the team's first since Feb. 2, also against the Baton Rouge Zydeco, as William Lavalliere stopped 32 shots in the team's victory.

The Rock Lobsters (40-8-3, 112 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for Report Card Night tomorrow against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

