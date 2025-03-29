Rock Lobsters Hold the Line on First Responders Night with 4-3 Win

ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters edged out the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-3 Friday night at Akins Ford Arena.

Starting the night on the power play after a pre-game delay penalty taken by Baton Rouge, Filip Virgili was able to bury a rebound in the final seconds of the man advantage.

The Zydeco answered back later on in the first, as Tyler Larwood finished off a combination play between him and Narek Aleksanyan.

Halfway through both the game and the second period, Daniil Glukharyov pulled off yet another highlight-reel goal after dangling into the slot and backhanding a no-looker past Sammy Bernard.

The scoreline would get knotted up once again on a Zydeco power play, as Elijah Wilson rifled a tight-angle shot out of the near corner and found what little space William Lavalliere left on the post.

Athens would take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission with Michael Greco marking his return from injury with a right-circle wrister.

The game-winner would be the tip-in from Malik Johnson, who got rewarded for his work in front of the crease 2:46 into the third period.

After Baton Rouge thought they scratched one back after a chaotic goal that was chalked off, they would eventually make it a 4-3 game through Aleksanyan who knuckled a puck in with 24 seconds left.

First star of the night honors went to Carter Shinkaruk, who logged a team-leading three assists.

The Rock Lobsters (39-8-3, 109 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow night for Star Wars Night. Puck drops against the Zydeco at 7:05 p.m.

