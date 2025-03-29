FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

March 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Honor Legends, Come Up Short Against Black Bears, 5-2

by Wyatt Kopelman

Danbury, CT - The Binghamton Black Bears scored three unanswered goals in the first period and defeated the Hat Tricks, 5-2, in front of a crowd of 1,927 on Alumni Night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Austin Thompson scored Binghamton's first goal of the game from the right wing on an outlet pass at 3:24 of the first, giving the Black Bears a 1-0 lead. Binghamton doubled its lead at 12:47 as Kyle Stephan netted a loose puck in front.

Thompson scored two goals in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Zac Sirota tapped home his rebound over Conor McCollum's extended glove above the crease to make it 3-0 Black Bears with 7:12 to go in the first.

Connor Woolley scored on the power play at 2:17 of the middle frame to get the Hat Tricks on the board. The forward Pawling, N.Y., has scored seven goals in his last nine games.

But Binghamton's Nicholas Swain pushed the Black Bears back ahead by three, 4-1, wristing a shot into the top-left corner. Swain buried his fourth goal in his first six FPHL outings.

With 1:28 left in the middle frame, Binghamton goalie Nolan Egbert was flagged for tripping Aleksandr Vasilyev on his shot attempt in the crease. But Danbury's power play didn't convert at five-on-three.

The Hat Tricks got a little bit of a spark nearly eight minutes into the third.

Vasilyev stickhandled up the left wing and zipped one top shelf at 4:32, slicing Binghamton's lead to 4-2. The 35-year-old forward lengthened his point streak (5-2-7) to five games and now has a three-game goal streak for the first time this season.

While the Hat Tricks tried for sustained offensive-zone trips in the second, their power play missed out on converting on tripping and slashing minors on Dan Wieber and Emerson Emery late in the frame. The power play was 1-for-4, all the while.

Danbury pulled Conor McCollum with 1:31 remaining but Binghamton won two of three defensive-zone faceoffs andThompson scored the empty-netter with 44 seconds to play.

McCollum made 41 saves but dropped to 20-13-6.

Up next, Danbury plays at Mississippi on Friday for the start of a two-game set as it kicks off a three-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Force is Strong With Crustaceans in 4-0 Baton Rouge Beating

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-0 on Star Wars Night Saturday in Akins Ford Arena.

The electricity was felt immediately after puck drop, as Kyle Pow and Elias Thompson fought a rematch from their fight last night at the start of the game.

A college prospect signing in just his 7th professional game, Andrew Stefura swept home a centering pass from Daniil Glukharyov to take a first-period lead and score his first professional goal.

Stefura doubled his tally in the second period, as chaos caused by Athens in front of Bailey Stephens' crease resulted in an easy conversion for the Bostonian.

The third goal came in the third period, as Filip Virgili scored a one-time flip from the slot on the power play.

Having already logged three assists on the night, Garrett Milan added a goal to his tally with a near-200-foot dart into an empty net to cap off a 4-0 win.

The shutout marked the team's first since Feb. 2, also against the Baton Rouge Zydeco, as William Lavalliere stopped 32 shots in the team's victory.

The Rock Lobsters (40-8-3, 112 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for Report Card Night tomorrow against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Fall to Bobcats, 5-1

Bobcats explode for four goals in middle frame

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds dropped the regular season finale to the Blue Ridge Bobcats, 5-1, on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 3,172 fans.

Blue Ridge (25-21-6) struck first on the power play 11:11 into the 1st period. Damon Furuseth beat Carolina (37-11-4) netminder Mario Cavaliere over the blocker to put the Bobcats ahead 1-0.

The visitors took that 1-0 lead into the middle 20 minutes and ran with it. Hunter Godmere scored again on the power play 5:12 into the 2nd period before Brandon Reller added another less than two minutes later putting Blue Ridge ahead, 3-1, just seven minutes into the middle 20. The Bobcats added on two more goals in the second and went into the 3rd period leading 5-0.

Carolina got on the board with 5:34 left in regulation on a Zach White goal, but Blue Ridge closed out the Thunderbirds, winning 5-1.

Carolina returns to action for the final time at home in the regular season next weekend as the Thunderbirds welcome in the Port Huron Prowlers for the first time since last year's playoffs. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena on Friday evening.

HC VENOM at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

Venom Shutout River Dragons

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons were blanked for only the third time this season as the HC Venom held on for a 1-0 win on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Nikolai Salov scored the game's only goal at 10:25 on a shot from the left wing that beat River Dragons goaltender Matt Petizian (21 saves) low to the glove side for the game-winning goal.

Venom goaltender John Moriarty recorded 31 saves for the shutout victory.

The three-game weekend series wraps up tomorrow at 4:05 pm at the Columbus Civic Center. Tickets are on sale now through the box office and online at TicketMaster.com.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at PORT HURON PROWLER

Port Huron Dominates Motor City Again

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers extended their win streak to nine games as they managed another weekend sweep of the Motor City Rockers after a 7-4 win at McMorran Place. The Prowlers spent more than half the game with as many or more goals than Motor City had shots.

Port Huron's power play started the scoring just under eight minutes in. Millette's shot from the point was deflected by Matt Graham and just dribbled over the line. Late in the opening period, Millette flew into the zone and found Tyler Fox coming off the bench. He put home his first pro goal to make it 2-0 heading into the second. Shots were 10-2 Port Huron after 20 minutes.

There, Alex Johnson found Jamie Bucell next to the net and he deposited his second goal of the weekend. Later in the period, Bucell floated a pass down to Millette. He caught it, dropped it and fired a backhander to the top corner. 28 seconds later, Lacny ripped a power-play goal past Ricardo Gonzalez to give the Prowlers a handful. Hunter Hall finally got one back on a deflection with under two to go.

Graham got his second on a wraparound two minutes into the third. Eli Rivers responded two minutes later at the crease. Then, Graham began a tic-tac-toe passing play that went to Alex Johnson and then Lacny on the back door. Chris Corgan and Jameson Milam added a couple late for Motor City but it wasn't enough.

Lacny was the first star of the game with two goals and two assists, Millette was second with a goal and three helpers. Graham added an assist to his pair of goals while Johnson dished out three helpers. Bucell finished with a goal and an assist and Bryan Parsons had two assists. Yoshihiro Kuroiwa wasn't too busy, making 12 saves.

Milam and Hall added an assist apiece to their goals. Nick Magill-Diaz and TJ Sneath had two helpers each. Gonzalez stopped 35 shots in net.

The Prowlers hit the road next weekend as they visit the Carolina Thunderbirds on April 4 and 5. Both will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DASHERS of DANVILLE

Wolves Win Late in Thriller

by Devin Dobek

Danville, IL - In one of the most heartbreaking contests of the season last night, the Dashers looked to dig deep and find a way to pull off a big win on Cancer Awareness Night. Unfortunately, they would fall just short in the final minutes, as Davide Gaeta's game winning goal with just over 2 minutes to play devastated the Dashers at home.

Last night's game was an emotional 60 minutes for all parties involved, and it was no surprise for both teams to come out with some fire and a sense of urgency on Saturday night. Back in the lineup, Dustin Henning challenged Chris Affinati to a no bucket brawl in the center ice circle off the opening draw. Both players exchanged some massive haymakers before the two were separated, with the crowd roaring in appreciation. Now it was time to play some hockey. The tempo was similar to last night, with both teams having grad A chances early on. There was an emphasis on physical play, with everybody finishing their checks in what would be a powerplay-free frame. The opening goal came off a beautiful pass-off-pad by TJ Prexler that was slammed into the back of the net by Yosuke Jumonji to give the Dashers a 1-0 lead. But Watertown would respond in a hurry, with Trevor Neumann tapping home a backdoor feed to even the score just 47 seconds later. The Wolves weren't done yet though, as Ludlow Harris unleashed a bullet over the glove of Rutherford just 38 seconds later to give Watertown a 2-1 advantage. The teams hit the dressing room with 12 shots each and the visitors with a 2-1 advantage.

Period 2 was very similar to the first, with an even-exchange of opportunities in the opening half. Around the midway point, Declan Flanagan was booked for a high stick providing the Dashers with the games' first man-advantage. Off the ensuing faceoff, Lucas Rothe gave a smooth feed to Justin Brausen in the "Ovechkin" spot. With little hesitation, Brausen elevated a wrister high and tight to beat Bouchard and tie the game at 2. Minutes later after a hectic flurry in the Dasher end, Zac Horn was given a delay of game minor while trying to clear the puck. Watertown's second best unit went to work for the first time, and scored a unique tip-in goal courtesy of Chase DiBari to pull ahead once again at 3-2. But Watertown shot themselves in the foot again 2 minutes later when Ian McDonald was assessed a slash. The Dashers had their well-rested top unit ready to go once again, and off the ensuing faceoff a tic-tac-toe passing play by Nathan M'Lot and Quinn O'Reilly was buried by Brausen yet again for his 10th of the season to even things once again. The final few minutes bled off the clock setting the stage for another big period 3 with a tie game for the second night in a row.

You could cut the tension with a knife inside the David S. Palmer Arena ahead of the final chapter. A home crowd who hadn't seen a win in over 150 days yearned to have the chance to explode in jubilation, but could the Dashers come up clutch late. It was another tooth and nail battle, a war of attrition to see which squad could outlast the other and get a timely tally. Each side had an opportunity on the powerplay, which was a coveted luxury already in the affair. The three previous man-advantage opportunities between the two sides had resulted in a goal each time, but that precedent would not repeat itself again. With inside 5 minutes to go, both teams began to fire end to end with everything they had left in the tank. The Wolves would get the huge 4th goal, with Davide Gaeta banging home the heartbreaker with just 2:08 remaining on the clock. An Andrew Whalen empty-netter planted the dagger as the Wolves completed the 6 game season-series sweep over the Dashers with a 5-3 victory.

The Dashers fall to 2-46-3, and will gear up to host the Motor City Rockers in their final 3 game homestand beginning on Friday at 7:05. The Wolves improve to 27-20-3, and will travel to Baton Rouge for a 3 game set with the Zydeco beginning next Friday at 7:05 as well.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at MONROE MOCCASINS

MOCCASINS TAKE SEASON SERIES WITH 6-2 WIN OVER SEA WOLVES

by Joseoh Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins closed out their regular-season series against the Sea Wolves in dominant fashion, securing a 6-2 victory Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center. With the win, the Moccasins claimed the season series 4-3 and improved to 18-21-7-1-3 (69 points), while the Sea Wolves fell to 10-38-3-0-1 (35 points), extending their losing streak to four games.

Monroe set the tone early, with Kevin Szabad striking first at 5:14 of the opening period. Don Carter Jr. responded for the Sea Wolves at 17:06, but a last-second goal from Blake Anderson in the final seconds of the period restored the Moccasins lead to make it 2-1.

The second period belonged to Monroe, as Corey Cunningham, Scott Coash, and Yianni Liarakos each found the back of the net, building a 5-2 advantage. The Sea Wolves Sam Turner briefly cut into the lead at 5:09, but the Sea Wolves struggled to generate offense, registering just 16 shots on goal in the game.

Szabad sealed the win with his second goal of the night at 15:25 of the third period to make it 6-2. The Moccasins outshot the Sea Wolves 45-16, controlling play from start to finish.

With the season series wrapped up, Monroe continues its five-game homestand as they push for a playoff spot.

Sea Wolves Snake Bitten, 6-2

by Jon Kliment

Monroe, LA - Mississippi was ready for a battle with the Moccasins after a tough Friday night matchup that saw the Sea Wolves fall 5-2 both sides were going to come out hungry looking for the final w in this season series.

Monroe came out strong dominating zone possession early in the game and it was an odd angle shot from Kevin Szabad, the former Zydeco player, which started off the scoring at 5:14 of the first period on an odd angle shot that beat Ed Coffey for the 1-0 lead. Despite being outshot through most of the first period the Sea Wolves found a way to put one in the back of the net when Don Carter Jr walked in from the blue line skated to the top of the slot and buried one five hole on Sean Kuhn to tie the game back up at 1-1 at 17:06 of the frame. The Moccasins continued attacking to the final seconds of the period as Blake Anderson tipped home a Rasmus Asp shot with 8 seconds to go for the 2-1 lead.

After a frustrating end to the first it was a misplay by Coffey that saw a Corey Cunningham dribbler hit the stick and be propelled to the back of the net for 3-1 lead just 1:41 into the middle frame. 2:26 later Scott Coash made it 4-1 with a misdirection that got by Coffey. Sam Turner took matters into his own hands with a point shot 1:02 later that found its way through traffic to close the gap to 4-2, but 2:27 later former Sea Wolf Yianni Liarakos took an errant rebound of the back wall and put it behind Coffey for the 5-2 lead.

A late third period goal from Szabad made it 6-2 for the Moccasins and despite two power play opportunities the Sea Wolves were unable to inch any closer.

Coffey stopped 39 of 45 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return home to battle the Danbury Hat Tricks next Friday night at 7:05pm for First Responder's night. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.